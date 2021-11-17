A U.S. court decision has reduced the Section 201 tariff rate from 18% to 15%, following a rate increase as part of Trump's Proclamation 10101 in October 2020.From pv magazine USA The U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) issued a decision that reinstates an exclusion of bifacial solar modules from Section 201 tariffs. The exclusion originally was extended in 2019, but later was revoked by the Trump Administration in an October 2020 proclamation. The court found that while the Trump's proclamation complied with procedural requirements of the safeguard statute, the action was outside of the ...

