CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Its Branded Product Division, City Trees Has Been Recognized by LeafLink List 2021 As A Winner In Two Concentrate Categories

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the 'Company' or 'CLS', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced that LeafLink released its annual LeafLink List today, honoring the standout cannabis brands, products, and retailers on its B2B platform, which processes over $4.4B per year in wholesale cannabis orders. City Trees, was announced as a winner in the Concentrate category recognized as the fastest growing THC Distillate and top selling THC Distillate.

As a truly original and local brand, City Trees produces THC distillate oil for a variety of cannabis products out of their state of the art extraction facility in North Las Vegas. Already recognized as the number one selling tincture brand in Nevada, City Trees has been steadfast in their efforts to garner significant market share within the concentrate category as well. "The achievements the City Trees brand and team have made over the past year have been monumental to our business" said Andrew Glashow, Company President and Chief Operating Officer. "To be acknowledged by LeafLink as the fastest growing and top selling thc distillate concentrate brand across all markets is validation that we are on the right track. We have set out to create the highest quality product and get it into people's hands at an affordable price. Clearly that's working and we are very proud."

LeafLink is the cannabis industry's wholesale marketplace, connecting over 2,800 cannabis brands with over 7,300 licensed retailers in 30 legal markets across North America. LeafLink List is a place to recognize the incredible businesses in the LeafLink community and how they are advancing the cannabis industry through their quality and ingenuity.

LeafLink List 2021 was created by analyzing orders through the LeafLink marketplace from January 1st to September 30th, 2021. Brands are celebrated in categories such as Top Selling, Fastest Growing, Customer Favorite, Early Adopter, Best Branding Profile, Best Advertising, and Community Favorites. Retailer awards include Top Buyers, Fastest Growing, Industry Innovators, Early Adopter, Community Favorites and the data-driven accolades Market Influencers, Taste Testers, and Best Purchase Variety. LeafLink List also highlights Best Selling and Fastest Growing Products in nine key categories, as well as Top Brands and Top Retailers for each state in which LeafLink operates.

"Each year through LeafLink List, we celebrate the amazing brands and retailers that make up the powerful community within LeafLink's platform," said Ryan G. Smith, LeafLink CEO and Co-Founder. "It has been another strong year for cannabis, with the industry seeing continued growth thanks to the hard work of these amazing businesses and the exceptional people behind them. We're excited to celebrate this year's winners, and we can't wait to see what next year has in store."

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. https://www.clsholdingsinc.com/

About City Tree

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada. https://citytrees.com

About LeaflLink

LeafLink, the unified B2B cannabis platform, has optimized and fueled the growth of the cannabis industry, creating new efficiencies in how cannabis operators buy, sell, ship, pay, and get paid. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, and is live in 30 territories across the United States and Canada. LeafLink manages over $4.4B+ in annual orders, making up an estimated 39% of US wholesale cannabis commerce. Backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors such as Thrive Capital, Nosara Capital and Lerer Hippeau, LeafLink has raised more than US$131 million to date. Learn more at https://leaflink.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and 'forward-looking statements' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the 'forward-looking statements'). These statements relate to, among other things, the impact of the COVID-19 virus on our business, the results of our initiatives to retain our employees and strengthen our relationships with our customers and community during the pandemic, the effect of our initiatives to expand market share and achieve growth during and following the pandemic, results of operations and financial performance, anticipated future events, and the effectiveness of our business practices during the pandemic. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results, including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. Due to the uncertainties associated with the continued spread of COVID-19 and the timing of vaccinations, it is not possible to estimate its impact on our business, operations or financial results; however, the impact could be material. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as 'may,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'intends,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'goals,' 'projects,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' or 'continue' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

Contact Information:

Corporate:

Chairman and CEO

Jeff Binder

President and COO

Andrew Glashow

888-438-9132

Investor Relations:

investors@clsholdingsinc.com

