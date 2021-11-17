The Robo Report: 21st Edition of the Robo Report Released Today, Inflation-Prepared Robo Advisors Thrive

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / 21st edition of the Robo Report® is released covering the third quarter of 2021.

According to David Goldstone, Manager of Investment Research, "This proved to be an interesting year to monitor which robo advisors had portfolios positioned for rising inflation and rising interest rates. Investors in Morgan's Inflation Conscious Portfolio can rest assured that their thematic portfolio followed through with its theme."

Thomas Leahy, Senior Investment Analyst, explained: "On the fixed income side, TIPs were a strong choice this year considering rising inflation levels, while municipal bonds proved to be attractive options for investors seeking tax-efficient yield."

"Our Marcus account has shown notable performance as the robo took first place for the 3-year performance against its Normalized Benchmark."

Starting with this Report, the publisher will just track all major providers in the industry to continue to provide its research at no cost to readers. This Report offers investor tips for selecting portfolios. "While we will continue to publish performance returns each quarter, some other data points, like the AUM table, portfolio allocation information, and Sharpe ratios, will not be updated every quarter but will be updated at least once a year," said Ken Schapiro, the Robo Report Publisher.

Year-to-Date Top Performers

Total Portfolio: Best: Schwab Domestic Focus; 2nd: Morgan Stanley Inflation Conscious; 3rd: Wealthfront

Equity: Best: Schwab Domestic Focus; 2nd: Zacks Advantage; 3rd: Wealthfront

Fixed Income: Best: Schwab Domestic Focus; 2nd: Fidelity Go; 3rd: Fifth Third Bank OptiFi

1-Year Trailing Top Performers

Total Portfolio: Best: Schwab Domestic Focus; 2nd: Schwab; 3rd: Morgan Stanley Inflation Conscious

Equity: Best: Schwab Domestic Focus; 2nd: Schwab; 3rd: Morgan Stanley Inflation Conscious

Fixed Income: Best: Schwab Domestic Focus; 2nd: Fidelity Go; 3rd: Fifth Third Bank OptiFi

3-Year Trailing Top Performers

Total Portfolio: Best: Marcus Invest Core IRA; 2nd: T. Rowe Price ActivePlus IRA; 3rd: US Bank Automated Investor

Equity: Best: Marcus Invest Core IRA; 2nd: Morgan Stanley SRI; 3rd: SoFi

Fixed Income: Best: E*Trade Core; 2nd: SigFig; 3rd: Schwab

5-Year Trailing Top Performers

Total Portfolio: Best: SigFig; 2nd: Fidelity Go; 3rd: Vanguard P.A.S.

Equity: Best: Fidelity Go; 2nd: SigFig; 3rd: Vanguard P.A.S.

Fixed Income: Best: Schwab; 2nd: SigFig; 3rd: E*Trade Core

