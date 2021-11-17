Crypto Blockchain Industries / Alphaverse: Blockchain-Powered Metaverse Hub "AlphaVerse" Set to Launch in 2022 - Inaugural Charity NFT Partnership with United at Home Launching November 18, 2021 on Opensea

Successful Entrepreneur and Former Atari CEO, Frédéric Chesnais, to Expand World of NFTs and Metaverse-Powered Worlds with New Metaverse Hub "AlphaVerse"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Today, French games, technology, and blockchain product developer Crypto Blockchain Industries (CBI), is pleased to take the wraps off an exciting new project, their blockchain-powered AlphaVerse . The AlphaVerse is built around the concept of offering a central hub, from which players can connect to multiple digital universes, similar to neighborhoods, each offering unique and living digital experiences, to play, create and earn, as well as share NFT and cryptographic products and applications.

AlphaVerse's inaugural NFT sale will take place in partnership with United at Home charity program co-founded and supported by renowned DJ and music producer David Guetta, with portions of the proceeds benefiting nonprofit organizations including Feeding America, UNICEF, and others. Coinciding with this first sale will be the launch of Beat AlphaVerse, a digital universe dedicated to musical experiences, where consumers may purchase virtual properties while exploring and experiencing them via digital avatars. The first United at Home NFT sale will launch via Opensea.io on November 18, 2021, and end on November 21, 2021, and offer the public opportunities to purchase futuristic concert highlights from Guetta's Miami and New York City live streams, Medallion Cards, virtual land parcels, and buildings in the Beat AlphaVerse.

Over the coming months, AlphaVerse will be launching more AlphaVerse universes, including a fully licensed Atari AlphaVerse, among others.

Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, previously Chairman-CEO and principal shareholder of flagship gaming company Atari, and set for a summer 2022 launch, AlphaVerse will allow for the seamless integration of NFTs and blockchain-based technology products within various forms of entertainment. AlphaVerse is built to be a centralized hub of Metaverse universes (or virtual neighborhoods), where consumers can purchase parcels of land, buildings, homes, and other virtual elements presented as NFTs, which ensure secure transactions and safe digital ownership.

"I am very excited to unveil AlphaVerse, and Beat AlphaVerse as new communities for like-minded people to join together and share experiences, support charities, and engage in the exciting new metaverse technologies," said Frédéric Chesnais, CEO of AlphaVerse. "Our partnership with United at Home and Blockchain Artists Agency is just the tip of the iceberg, and we cannot wait to unveil more in the coming months."

For more information about AlphaVerse, investors and fans can visit www.cbicorp.io or www.alphaverse.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, and Instagram.

About Crypto Blockchain Industries

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates, and invests in video games, business applications, and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI has been admitted to trading on the E1 compartment (qualified investors) of the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io .

###

PRESS CONTACT

UberStrategist Inc.

Ted Brockwood / Alex Handziuk / Mario Kroll

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388

Press Kit: https://uberstrategist.link/AlphaVerse-presskit

SOURCE: Crypto Blockchain Industries / Alphaverse

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/672964/Blockchain-Powered-Metaverse-Hub-AlphaVerse-Set-to-Launch-in-2022-Inaugural-Charity-NFT-Partnership-with-United-at-Home-Launching-November-18-2021-on-Opensea