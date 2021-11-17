Petra Diamonds Ltd - Restoration of debt securities' listing

17 November 2021 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or the "Company")

Restoration of debt securities' listing

Further to the Company's announcement of 2 November 2021, Petra Diamonds Limited announces that Euronext Dublin has published a Restoration Notice notifying the market that the listing of the Company's US$336,656,000 notes due in 2026 has been restored on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin. This follows the publication of audited financial statements by Petra Diamonds US$ Treasury plc, which are available to view at https://newsserviceweb.oslobors.no/message/21270.

