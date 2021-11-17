Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30th, 2021 on November 23rd, 2021 aftermarket.

Planet 13 Holdings will host a conference call on November 23rd, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter ended financial results and provide investors with key business highlights. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: November 23rd, 2021 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-in: Toll Free 888-506-0062 or International 973-528-0011

Replay Dial-in: Toll Free 877-481-4010 or International 919-882-2331

(Available for 2 weeks)

Reference Number: 571591

Listen to webcast: https://bit.ly/3ccZOce

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and dispensary operations in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds an medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a 49% interest in Planet 13 Illinois which won a lottery for a Social-Equity Justice Involved dispensing license in the Chicago-region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673308/Planet-13-Announces-Release-Date-of-Third-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results