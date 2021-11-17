Atul brings over 20 years' of experience in M&A and financial services

Includes 13 years at Deloitte and Grant Thornton in M&A advisory and a year's secondment to the BBC

MCF Corporate Finance, the leading corporate finance advisory firm, has appointed Atul Monga, CFA, as Partner in their technology practice in London.

MCF specialises in cross-border and domestic M&A transactions and capital raisings in Europe, across five core verticals: Business Services, Industrials, Consumer, Materials and Technology. The firm's c.60 professionals operate across offices in London, Helsinki, Stockholm, and Hamburg.

Since its establishment, the firm has advised on over 500 transactions, across multiple industry sectors and countries. The team continue to work in close partnership with D.A. Davidson, the growing North American investment bank.

Atul joins MCF's growing technology team having recently served as an investor, strategic adviser and non-executive director to a number of companies in the technology space including Renovite Technologies and Conferma Pay. Prior to that, he spent 13 years at Deloitte and Grant Thornton in M&A and 6 years in financial services.

Atul has advised companies across the Technology, Media and Telecoms verticals, and more recently focused on software, data analytics, fintech and payments businesses.

Atul is a CFA charter-holder and holds an MBA from the London Business School, having previously qualified as an engineer.

The appointment comes as MCF Corporate Finance continues to grow its technology advisory practice. The firm has also recently promoted Erik Pettersson, to the partnership in its Stockholm office.

Hans-Christoph Stadel, Managing Partner at MCF Corporate Finance says: "We're delighted to welcome Atul to the team. His considerable expertise within the fintech arena will be an enormous benefit to the firm and its clients."

"Technology has been a key area of focus for the firm in recent years. Atul's appointment, along with other strategic hires and promotions across the firm, will take our service offering in the tech sector to the next level."

"MCF will now have a technology partner in each of its four offices. This will strengthen our cross-border approach to M&A advisory."

"Each of our advisers in the technology team bring knowledge of local markets, as well as specific expertise within various tech sub-sectors."

