Hilbert Group acquires a stake in regulated crypto investment bank HAYVN

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)

Hilbert Group AB (NASDAQ FN: HILB B) has acquired a 2.7% stake in HAYVN, a global investment bank specializing in digital assets. The investment was part of HAYVN's Series A funding round, which was led by Red Acre Ventures and Hilbert Group. The transaction amount for Hilbert Group is $1 million, and the deal will be cash settled.

HAYVN is providing a regulated institutional grade digital currency platform that offers OTC trading and custody of digital assets. HAYVN is based in Abu-Dhabi and has a strong presence in the MENA region. HAYVN's founders and management previously worked for well-known investment banks such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse. As part of the investment, Hilbert Group will aid HAYVN in expanding their offerings on the asset management side and the two companies will be strategic partners in terms of product development and distribution of fund products.

"This deal is about much more than just adding another passive VC-investment to our portfolio. We will work closely with HAYVN in terms their product development and bring our own fund products to a new market - thereby elevating our capacity to raise our total assets under management", says Niclas Sandstrom, CEO of Hilbert Group. "We are impressed with HAYVN's team, their rapid pace of development and their strong focus on transparency and regulatory compliance - they are in the process of securing the most extensive regulatory licenses in both Switzerland and the UAE. This investment also means that we deepen our strategic partnership with Red Acre Ventures, whom we closed the Series A with, and who now will join the board of HAYVN.", he added.

"With the closing of our Series A funding, we are able to continue to improve on our core products and expand our offerings beyond OTC trading and custody. Leveraging off the Asset Management strength of our new shareholder Hilbert Group, we will shortly begin providing our clients with secure access to digital currency through a series of bespoke, diversified investment products", says Christopher Flinos, co-founder and CEO of HAYVN.

About HAYVN

HAYVN is the global standard in institutional digital currency platforms. HAYVN's platform provides secure OTC trading and custody capabilities, enabling customers to trade digital currencies simply, safely, and efficiently. Breaking through the complexity of digital currency trading and custody, HAYVN provides unprecedented levels of transparency, security, compliance, and best execution practices, bringing unique trading opportunities to its clients and the markets in which it operates. For more information about HAYVN, please visit https://hayvnglobal.com/home

About Red Acre Ventures

Red Acre Ventures is the private investment arm of the Red Acre Group, which provides capital to talented management teams and assists them in executing their vision. Red Acre Ventures have broad experience in consumer software, fintech, and crypto sectors. For more information about Red Acre, please visit https://redacreventures.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Niclas Sandström, CEO Hilbert Group

+46 (0) 8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert Group AB is an investment firm with sole focus on digital assets, primarily cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. The business model is diversified into four verticals - asset management, proprietary trading, equity investments and data & analytics.

Hilbert Group's vision is to be a world class digital asset investment firm with the ambition to provide first class services to its clients and shareholders, to help accelerate the technological revolution that is digital assets, and to expand people's knowledge of this emerging asset class.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se ) as Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Hilbert Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-11-17 12:30 CET.

