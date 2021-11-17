Resgreen Group International, Inc.: Resgreen Group Announces Completion of Demonstration Facility for PullBuddy, Light Load Transport Vehicles, and Botway Express

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the completion of a demonstration area to showcase PullBuddy and Light Load Transport Vehicles along with their signature Botway Express software.

"We are extremely excited to be able to showcase our vehicles and software in a real world setting within our facility," said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International, Inc. "We are scheduling demos for companies that have shown a strong interest in PullBuddy and our signature Botway Express software. The Assembly Show has proven to be a great success for our company as we move forward with engaging with customers interested in our line of products. In conjunction with the introduction of our integrator program, RGGI is making incredible strides in the industry. We look forward to a prosperous future."

PullBuddy is a modernized and updated version of legacy tried-and-true AGVs that encompasses Industry 4.0 capabilities, including the integration of various new technologies such as state-of-the-art software and control mechanisms. The AGV vehicle has a standard payload capacity of 1,000 Kg and a top speed of 5 Km/hr.

BotWay Express (BWE), is a state-of-the-art traffic control and monitoring software that controls the entire AGV/AMR/AGC/Smart Peripherals, handles transport orders, allocates vehicles, determines when and where to charge, and selects paths/routes for different transport assignments. Transport orders are generated through manual input, digital I/O or via wireless virtual buttons, or by WMS/WES/WCS.

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com.

Contact: Sarah Carlson

scarlson@companystorytellers.com

Contact: Resgreen Group International, Inc.

Parsh Patel, President and CEO

Phone: 586.265.2376

Email: info@resgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673270/Resgreen-Group-Announces-Completion-of-Demonstration-Facility-for-PullBuddy-Light-Load-Transport-Vehicles-and-Botway-Express