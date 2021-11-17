App Launch Features Introduction of Dogecoin (DOGE), Polkadot (DOT), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK), & Uniswap (UNI)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - CoinSmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ("CoinSmart" or the "Company") (https://www.coinsmart.com/), one of Canada's leading digital asset trading platforms, has announced the official launch of its new mobile trading app for iOS and Android devices. The intuitive, simple to use mobile app streamlines the onboarding, digital asset buying, selling and trading process, while providing customers instant access to many of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market.

To coincide with the app's official launch, CoinSmart has listed Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polkadot (DOT) as well as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Chainlink (LINK), and Uniswap (UNI), giving traders an increased choice of crypto assets in addition to CoinSmart's Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA), EOS, Stellar Lumens (XLM), XRP, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and USDC offering.

New customers can now create & verify an account or log in directly through one of the most user-friendly apps available from any Canadian crypto trading platform. Unlike other Canadian apps that require certain coins to be converted to fiat prior to withdrawal, the CoinSmart app uniquely offers traders the option to both on-ramp and off-ramp their entire portfolio of coins to and from their private wallet.

The CoinSmart app also offers the SmartTrade feature, allowing customers to instantly swap between any two digital assets without having to trade through Bitcoin, Ethereum, or a stable coin first. This streamlines the trading process even further and gives customers unparalleled flexibility with their trading decisions - making the entire process easier and enabling immediate trading with just a few clicks.

Other benefits and innovative features include:

Multiple funding methods and FIAT currencies CAD, USD, EUR Onboarding and offboarding through Interac, Bank wire/SWIFT, UK Faster payments or SEPA

Account funding with as little as CAD $100 or €50

Instant account creation and fast Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, giving users the ability to trade within minutes

Same day access to fiat deposits

24/7 omni-channel customer support

Institutional grade account security and cold wallet coin storage Mandatory 2FA on all user accounts PIN security requirements Email verification



"Our priority is to provide Canadians with easier accessibility to a diversified range of popular digital asset classes," said Justin Hartzman, co-founder and CEO of CoinSmart. "By providing our new mobile trading app alongside our user-friendly platform, we have opened up the potential for both our Canadian and international clients to quickly gain access to a growing range of crypto assets in a highly secure and compliant environment and providing them the ability to on and off ramp our full selection of coins"

The new CoinSmart trading app is available for download for iOS through the Apple App Store and on Android at Google Play.

To find out more, please visit www.coinsmart.com

About CoinSmart Financial Inc.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered digital asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, combined with the seamless ability to on-ramp and off-ramp fiat. Clients' security and protection is CoinSmart's primary focus. CoinSmart is registered as a money services business with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC) in Canada and in multiple jurisdictions.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency customer and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer success/support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/.

Connect with CoinSmart: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may","could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

All information contained in this news release with respect to the corporate entities referenced herein was supplied, for inclusion herein, by the respective parties and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information please contact:

Investor Inquiries:

Jeremy Koven, Chief Operating Officer and Director

jeremy@coinsmart.com



Media Contact:

Michele McDermott-Fox or David Lewis

The Top Floor Public Relations

michele@thetopflooragency.com or david@thetopflooragency.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103906