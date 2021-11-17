Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME) (OTCQX: MEAUF) (XETRA: MOP) ("Moneta") is pleased to announce the appointments of key management team members in anticipation of the release of an expanded resource estimate, followed by a preliminary economic assessment study (PEA) for the Tower Gold Project. The acquisition of the Garrison Gold Project earlier this year transformed Moneta Gold into one of the largest gold development companies in North America with a significant resource and land holding in Timmins, Ontario - Canada's most prolific gold camp.

Ardem Keshishian - Vice President Corporate Development

Mr. Keshishian has over 15 years of experience in the capital markets, with a focus on the natural resources sector through tenures at Van Berkom & Associates, precious metals equity research at Haywood Securities and Pollitt & Co. and Chief Financial Officer at Royal Road Minerals Limited. Mr. Keshishian is a CFA Charter Holder, holds a Bachelor of Science from Concordia University and a Masters of Business Administration from the John Molson School of Business.

Mr. Keshishian will be primarily responsible for the Company's business and corporate development initiatives, including managing Moneta's marketplace interaction, investor relations and investment relationships to add value to the Company and minimize dilution.

Vince Deschamps - Director of Sustainability

Mr. Deschamps has over 30 years of professional experience in environmental studies and community relations in Canada and internationally, with interests in sustainability as it relates to impact assessment and mitigation, Indigenous land use planning systems, and biodiversity conservation. Mr. Deschamps holds a BES (Hons) from the University of Waterloo and an M.Sc. in Rural Planning and Development from the University of Guelph. He is certified as a Verification Service Provider for Mining Association of Canada's "Towards Sustainable Mining" initiative. Mr. Deschamps is a Registered Professional Planner and a citizen of the Métis Nation of Ontario.

Mr. Deschamps will be primarily responsible for advancing the Project's environmental base line, community consultation and permitting matters. Mr. Deschamps will also be a key contact with First Nations communities.

Gary Connor, Moneta's CEO commented, "We are excited to welcome Vince and Ardem to our dedicated and experienced team at a pivotal time for Moneta Gold. Building up our project delivery team brings us one step closer to our goal of advancing the Tower Gold Project towards production."

About Moneta

Moneta is a Canadian based gold exploration company focussed on advancing its 100% wholly owned Tower Gold project, which currently hosts a gold mineral resource estimate of 4.0M ounces indicated and 4.4M ounces inferred. The Company's 2020/2021 drill program is designed to test extensions of mineralization and expand the current mineral resource. Moneta is committed to creating shareholder value through the strategic allocation of capital and its focus on the current resource expansion drilling program in an environmentally and socially responsible manner.

This news release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, collectively "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to information with respect to the future performance of the business, its operations and financial performance and condition such as the Company's drilling program and the timing and results thereof; further steps that might be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Corporation's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders; uncertainties and risk that have arisen and may arise in relation to travel, and other financial market and social impacts from COVID-19 and responses to COVID 19 and the ability of the Company to finance and carry out its anticipated goals and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward looking-statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.

