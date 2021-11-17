NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New single stock derivatives (221/21)

As of Tuesday, November 23, 2021, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardized derivatives contracts on Volvo Car AB, B Class share (VCAR) and weekly options on Evolution AB share (EVO). From that date, the contracts will be available in the exchange and clearing system, although suspended for trading until the trading start date. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will confirm and communicate the trading start date in a separate Exchange Notice, pending readiness of members and market data providers. For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027353