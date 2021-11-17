Q3 2021 client signings outpace previous year by 250% as Digital River solidifies partnerships and integrations

Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced today a successful third quarter for 2021 that saw Digital River closing 250% more new deals in Q3 2021 than in Q3 of 2020. This represents a 295% increase in the value of bookings year-over-year (YoY) for Q3.

"Digital River is now seeing the benefit of work that began more than two years ago, when Digital River moved from a legacy, full-stack ecommerce provider to an agile, API-based company," said Digital River CEO Adam Coyle. "We continue to expand our client base, adding new verticals, partnerships and integrations that provide our clients more value, speed to market and flexibility."

Digital River's latest clients represent a broad background of verticals including:

512 Audio , the recently launched subsidiary of Warm Audio, a manufacturer of award-winning audio equipment used in major live music venues worldwide as well as broadcast studios.

, the recently launched subsidiary of Warm Audio, a manufacturer of award-winning audio equipment used in major live music venues worldwide as well as broadcast studios. Marlins Training , provider of training and assessment solutions to the maritime industry, including cargo, cruise, superyacht and offshore sectors.

, provider of training and assessment solutions to the maritime industry, including cargo, cruise, superyacht and offshore sectors. Ordnance Survey, the UK government mapping agency that creates, maintains, and distributes detailed location information for Great Britain.

Brands gained new options in Q3 to access Digital River's Global Seller Services of payments, taxes, compliance and fraud mitigation through its latest partner integrations and collaborations:

Chargify , offering SaaS clients specialized B2B billing and data management tools combined with Digital River's machine learning capabilities and an extensive network of acquirers to optimize renewals and prevent subscription churn.

, offering SaaS clients specialized B2B billing and data management tools combined with Digital River's machine learning capabilities and an extensive network of acquirers to optimize renewals and prevent subscription churn. Avalara , combining Digital River's experienced tax professionals and APIs with Avalara's world-class tax automation technology so brands can go global with skill and scale in one end-to-end solution.

, combining Digital River's experienced tax professionals and APIs with Avalara's world-class tax automation technology so brands can go global with skill and scale in one end-to-end solution. A new integration allows brands using the WooCommerce platform access to Digital River's Global Seller Services. Brands can learn more about the integration here.

To help leading brands grow their global footprint and give their customers increased flexibility, Digital River also:

Launched a new store in Australia for Razer, Inc. using Digital River's onshore capabilities. Razer can now sell its popular gaming chairs with shipping from and within Australia.

Expanded LenovoPro's TreviPay offering for B2B customers in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium and Austria. Already available for Lenovo B2B buyers in the UK, Ireland, Germany and France, this extends the option for more B2B customers to pay on preferred terms, with an extension of net terms and invoicing at checkout on Lenovo's online stores.

Successfully launched its Payments, Taxes, Fraud and Compliance App for Lightning B2B on Salesforce AppExchange.

