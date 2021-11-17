Atos International: Launch of CERES satellites: A new generation CNES mission center using a product line developed by Atos

Paris, France -November17, 2021 - Atostoday announced that it has successfully supported the French government space agency, CNES, in the mission control of the CERES military constellation of 3 satellites which took place on Tuesday November 16 from Kourou in French Guiana (South America). CERES is a DGA (Direction générale de l'armement) driven program. More specifically, Atos led a consortium of partners and designed anddeveloped the"ISIS" Product Line (CNES Initiative for Space Innovative Standards), abrand-new generation of mission control systems operated at CNES. This launch is the first time that these critical solutions have ever been used. Going forward they could be used by CNES for its future satellites.

For each space program, the orbiting and steering of the satellite is operated from the ground, in a dedicated "mission control center". ISIS answers the need for a standardized mission control system which works for both onboard satellite and ground segments and improves overall operations efficiency.

Developed after years of joint work, the ISIS product line enables CNES to optimize mission operational costs and lead times by deploying generic productsthat can berapidly adapted to specific mission constraints (whether military, scientific, or related to constellations). Operators can quickly deploy mission control systems using a basis of proven building blocks and proven infrastructure. The solution developed by Atos contains state-of-the-art automation and powerful visualization features to simplify tasks and facilitate satellite operations.

""It is with great pride that we have developed these new generation systems, dedicated to the control of satellite missions, which are now a strategic pillar of CNES space programs. The ISIS product line features a modern, modular and open microservices architecture based on a high-performance framework. This system can be operated throughout the satellite life cycle, from AIT (Assembly, Integration and Test) to in-flight operations, with optimized costs compared to previous generations: it is a solution for the future, and we want to see it flourish!" said Yannick Tricaud, Head of Southern Europe, Atos.

More information about Atos' solutions for space https://atos.net/en/solutions/aerospace-defense-electronics.

***

