Beyond Codes, Inc.: Top B2B Lead Generation Company Beyond Codes Announces Hiring of Over 200 Additional Associates

Hiring Blitz is Part of the Company's Global Expansion and to Support Their Growing Client Base

SIMI VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Global lead generation company Beyond Codes today announced that it has already hired over 200 associates so far this quarter (Q4 2021). This hiring blitz represents the next step in their explosive growth and international expansion. By adding these new team members, they can better serve their existing customers as well as their growing client list. The goal is also to continue to provide the best in lead generation and sales support to their European, North American, APAC & ANZ customers. Beyond Codes will continue to aggressively recruit and hire quality people to staff worldwide.

The new hires will be primarily located in Beyond Codes' India locations - Chandigarh and Bangalore - and also in their other branches worldwide. The new associates will help the company serve more Start up Artificial Intelligence and New Age technology companies along with existing Tier 1 clients across the globe. The hirings are across functions, but mainly consist of Lead Generation, Sales, BDM, Quality Assurance, and Contact Discovery. The new staff members will also help offer rest of their services to clients including Research as a Service, Talent Acquisition, Digital Marketing, and others.

Beyond Codes CEO Gaurav Kumar spoke about his company's expansion, "Adding to our team furthers our mission to excel in meeting the needs of our present and future clients. One of my favorite things as a business leader is to help create opportunity for others. This is more than just being a global leader in lead generation, it is about giving people the chance to provide for their families and build a future. We hope to continue our growth by sharing our success with the ever-expanding family at Beyond Codes."

Beyond Codes Assistant Vice President of Human Resources Ajay Rathore is looking forward to welcoming the new team members, "This hiring push will continue well into 2022, as we continue to grow. We know our new associates will help us excel at offering services like B2B Appointment Setting and more. By building our team with quality hiring we not only serve our customers more efficiently, but also provide our people the opportunities afforded by working for a global firm."

ABOUT BEYOND CODES

Founded in 2008 by CEO Gaurav Kumar in response to a changing global economy, Beyond Codes is a global leader in lead generation helping their clients connect with relevant prospects. Their innovative approach offers B2B appointment setting and research-driven contact development programs. Beyond Codes services leading IT / ITeS / Product companies across continents in the US, UK, Europe, Canada & the Asia-Pacific region. Their experience in appointment setting and lead nurturing campaigns spans across industries, with capabilities in next-generation offerings like machine learning, digital transformation, analytics, and artificial intelligence. The focus on the IT space has allowed them to become a market leader in demand generation and grow to a global presence. Today, they work with 9 of the top 12 IT / ITeS companies and 70 + companies globally, connecting those firms to their next potential sales lead.

