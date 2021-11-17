Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is honored to be a winner in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program, which recognized RIWI for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. The program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector which have transformed the industry.

"From its inception, RIWI has focused on being the most trusted and transparent source of global data in the market," says Greg Wong, RIWI's Chief Executive Officer. "This has given organizations across the world the confidence to depend on our data for actionable insights."

RIWI's selection by Deloitte reflects the Company's strong growth and increasing international public profile. Earlier this year, RIWI was also recognized for a second consecutive year by the Financial Times as one of 500 of the fast-growing companies in its annual ranking of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies. In September, RIWI ranked 13th among public companies on the 2021 Globe & Mail's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

"As we rise above another year of uncertainty, we are exceptionally proud to announce this year's Fast 50 winners," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50 program at Deloitte Canada. "These innovative trailblazers have demonstrated resilience, true commitment to innovation, adaptability, and business leadership as we cope with an ever-changing new normal. The Fast 50 companies act as catalysts, driving growth of Canadian business."

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features distinct categories, including the Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise Fast 15, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2021 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBC, EDC, Miller Thomson, Clarity Recruitment, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com

