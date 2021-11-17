Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) ("Canada Jetlines"), the recently launched leisure carrier, has signed a long-term 'Component and Expendable Parts' agreement with Lufthansa Technik AG for its proposed A320 fleet. The multi-year agreement covering extensive component services, will support the startup and growth of the airline as it expands its fleet and network.

With this collaboration, Canada Jetlines will benefit from an individual supply concept that enables timely delivery of components and parts required to operate its proposed Airbus A320 fleet. The services covered by the contract are customized to fulfill the requirements of Canada Jetlines' business model.

An extensive component stock for the fleet has been activated at the LHT facility at Pearson International Airport (YYZ) in Toronto. This comprehensive support plan offers Canada Jetlines flexible options that many competitors don't have and contributes to the value structure of the airline.

"We have negotiated a strategic partnership with Lufthansa Technik, a world class organization, that will allow Canada Jetlines to deliver value to our customers with safety and efficiency to our operations," said Brad Warren, Vice President Maintenance Operations at Canada Jetlines. "Lufthansa Technik's commitment to ensure the highest reliability of components, to have the highest material availability and their continuous drive for improvement, is therefore the perfect match for us. They will provide us with a complete solution for our needs and with the flexibility necessary for a small airline with big growth plans."

With operations targeted to commence in the spring of 2022, Canada Jetlines aims to provide convenient air travel options for the lowest possible price, offering more travel choices than competitors to coveted sun-destinations and more revenue options for agents and tour operators.

Please visit www.jetlines.ca to learn more and to sign up for emails and follow on all social media platforms for news and updates.

About Lufthansa Technik Group

With some 35 subsidiaries and affiliates, the Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company has a workforce of more than 22,000 employees. Lufthansa Technik's portfolio covers the entire range of services for commercial and VIP/special mission aircraft, engines, components and landing gear in the areas of digital fleet support, maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, completion and conversion as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a well-capitalized, value, leisure carrier that intends to utilize a fleet of Airbus320 aircraft to service popular sun destinations targeting a start in the spring of 2022, subject to Canadian Transport Agency and Transport Canada approval. The all-Canadian carrier was developed to provide the Canadian consumer with more choices and more economical options to fly to sun-destinations in the southern US, Caribbean, and Mexico. With a projected growth of 15 aircrafts by 2025, Canada Jetlines aims to offer the best-in-class operating economics, customer comfort and fly-by-wire technology, providing a guest centric experience from the first touchpoint. Canada Jetlines will use a state-of-the-art web booking platform, making the turnkey solution available to tour operators along with consumers, and to generate revenue on reservations and planned ancillary sales. The efficient aircraft design merged with the experience of the management suite allows for affordable flight options without sacrificing quality or convenience.

Instagram: @ca_jetlines

Twitter: @ca_jetlines

Facebook: @CAJetlines

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jetlines

Media Contact:

media@jetlines.ca

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Walker, Vice President - The Howard Group

Email: jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Tel: 403.221.0915

Toll Free: 1.888.221.0915

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to the Company's intention to operate as a leisure airline, the intention to offer the lowest possible price, the number of aircraft it intends to operate, the benefits of the arrangement with LHT, the destinations of its intended flights, the completion of the CTA and Transport Canada approval process, growth plans, revenue options and intended timeline to begin servicing destinations and business of Jetlines.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or " or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to commence airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of Jetlines' business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals including from the CTA and Transport Canada; Jetlines concluding a definitive agreement for aircraft to commence airline operations; the timely commencement of operations by Jetlines and the success of such operations; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where Jetlines will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to Jetlines' business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the failure of the Company to conclude definitive agreements to acquire aircraft, supply chain disruptions causing delays in expected timelines, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement Jetlines' operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits from Transport Canada, the Canadian Transportation Agency and other regulatory agencies, and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103907