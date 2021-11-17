SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced the appointment of Volker Hildebrand to lead the company's global product marketing efforts.

As Sugar's new Senior Vice President of Product Marketing, Hildebrand will provide strategic direction and help drive revenue growth through product marketing. He'll also serve as a key evangelist for Sugar as the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier, where sales, marketing and service professionals let the platform do the work to eliminate blind spots, busy work, and roadblocks.

With an extensive background of 20 years in CRM and senior leadership roles in product marketing, product management and product strategy, Hildebrand brings a wealth of experience to his new role at Sugar. He is an innovative thinker and renown customer experience thought leader.

Hildebrand currently serves on the executive advisory board of Coveo, helping the company accelerate its ambitious growth strategy and expand into new markets with AI-powered commerce solutions. Prior, Hildebrand has held various executive-level positions at SAP, hybris and SAPMarkets, both in the U.S. and in Germany, most recently as Global Vice President and Head of Service Cloud Solutions. He has also worked with many startups including ultimate.ai (as a mentor and advisor), recast.ai, coresystems, CallidusCloud and Qualtrics.

In addition, Hildebrand is a visiting lecturer at the Baden-Wuerttemberg Cooperative State University (DHBW) and previously had been teaching at both the University of Kassel and the Goethe University in Frankfurt.

"I am excited to join SugarCRM to help build on its success as a disruptor and an innovator in the CRM space," said Hildebrand. "Data-driven, predictive systems are the future of CRM and customer experience, and Sugar is leading the way."

"Hildebrand's appointment is an important part of growing our global presence and accelerating our product roadmap to provide innovation to enable Sugar customers to deliver high-definition customer experience to their customers. He will help propel Sugar's product marketing and thought leadership impact," said SugarCRM CMO Clare Dorrian.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR. For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

