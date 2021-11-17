Empowering Organizations to Protect Critical Data, Recover From Cyber Attacks, and Respond to Unplanned Disasters

Druva Inc. today unveiled the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud. Delivering the industry's first and only at-scale SaaS solution for data resiliency, Druva enables enterprises to radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility as they accelerate cloud adoption. Leveraging a cloud-native, centralized, and automated approach to data protection and disaster recovery, the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud is designed to help enterprises manage data that has become increasingly fragmented across multi-cloud environments.

The resiliency of organizational data and the ability to minimize the impact of cyberattacks has become critical as the number of ransomware and hacker-related incidents continues to rise. According to a recent study from IDC, only 13 percent of surveyed organizations avoided paying a ransom after suffering a ransomware attack or breach¹. With the total cost of recovery from a ransomware attack doubling in the last year to more than $1.85 million according to Sophos², enterprises need technologies capable of: scaling at the pace of business, simplifying the complex, and adapting with changing security and organizational needs.

The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud is at the forefront of transforming and disrupting the decades-old hardware-based approach to data protection. The on-demand scaling of Druva's multi-tenant, cloud-native architecture reduces total cost of ownership for customers while the centralized data control plane enables Druva to leverage analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to optimize performance, reduce cost, and secure data from ransomware attacks. Additionally, the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud's autonomous protection empowers developers to build and deploy applications faster.

"Enterprises are working to stay ahead of three major trends: the accelerating rate of cloud migrations, the massive growth of data, and the concerning levels of malicious attacks," said Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO, Druva. "When data is resilient, a business can get back to business, and we are on a mission to make data resilient, secure, accessible, and actionable for organizations around the world. The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud is the culmination of years of unparalleled industry experience building a completely cloud-native platform, which we believe is the end-game of data resiliency. Leveraging the core innovations and benefits of the public cloud, we are bringing customers and partners a truly unmatched experience."

"Enterprises are increasingly favoring SaaS and cloud-based solutions that can improve performance, offer simplified management, and deliver greater organization agility," said Phil Goodwin, research vice president, IDC. "Ransomware also remains a top concern, requiring strong data protection capabilities, disaster recovery, and a security-first architecture. Druva's cloud-native approach is designed to deliver a combination of all these criteria, and the introduction of the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud brings a highly differentiated data protection solution to the market."

As the only cloud-based technology operating at scale, Druva offers an approach to data protection which complements the cloud IT stack, integrating with the clouds dedicated to business intelligence, applications, infrastructure, databases, and security and management.

Whether enterprises are adopting an ever-increasing number of SaaS applications, hybrid or cloud-native workloads, Druva seamlessly manages the increasingly diverse and growing data sets. Utilizing the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud, customers can realize five key benefits every day:

Multi-Cloud Control Pane Support for all data and applications with globally distributed, cross-cloud recovery capabilities.

Support for all data and applications with globally distributed, cross-cloud recovery capabilities. True Cloud Experience Druva's 100% SaaS, consumption-based pricing allows customers to benefit from economies of scale and drive down total cost of ownership.

Druva's 100% SaaS, consumption-based pricing allows customers to benefit from economies of scale and drive down total cost of ownership. Multi-Layer Cyber Defense Automatic ransomware protection, scalable orchestrated recovery, and complete operationalization by Druva with pre-built integrations with Security Monitoring (SIEM) and Security Orchestration (SOAR) tools.

Automatic ransomware protection, scalable orchestrated recovery, and complete operationalization by Druva with pre-built integrations with Security Monitoring (SIEM) and Security Orchestration (SOAR) tools. Cloud Data Op s: A pioneering approach to leverage data for multiple use cases including backup, disaster recovery, archiving, e-discovery, data cloning, and analytics.

A pioneering approach to leverage data for multiple use cases including backup, disaster recovery, archiving, e-discovery, data cloning, and analytics. Autonomous Platform See the difference with radical simplicity, AI and machine-based deep-learning, and built-in ransomware recovery, policy automation and cost savings.

Customer Testimonial

Vaibhav Global Limited is a fully integrated global e-tailer of fashion jewelry, apparels, lifestyle products, and accessories through proprietary TV and digital platforms, social retail, and other marketplaces.

"Vaibhav Global focuses on 'Delivering Joy' every day by offering a strong value proposition to our customers via high-quality and low-priced products," said Venkatesh Narayanan, director global IT infrastructure at Vaibhav Global. "In line with this commitment, our company looks for vendor partners with a comprehensive, secure, and simplified approach to help us enable our business model. The Druva Data Resiliency Cloud has streamlined our day-to-day management of critical backups, and already proven its ability to strengthen our overall data resiliency. Data security is critical to keep projects on time and ensure an exceptional experience for our customers. We look forward to continuing to leverage Druva's innovative and best-in-class cloud architecture."

About Druva

Druva enables cyber, data and operational resilience for every organization with the Data Resiliency Cloud, the industry's first and only at-scale SaaS solution. Customers can radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility and insights as they accelerate cloud adoption. Druva pioneered a SaaS-based approach to eliminate complex infrastructure and related management costs, and deliver data resilience via a single platform spanning multiple geographies and clouds. Druva is trusted by thousands of enterprises, including 60 of Fortune 500 to make data more resilient and accelerate their journey to cloud. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

