For the third time in a row, OQ Chemicals has been awarded Gold status for its supply chain sustainability management by the international, independent rating platform EcoVadis. Compared to the previous year, the company was able to further improve its score. This rating places OQ Chemicals in the top five percent of the companies assessed in its peer group worldwide. EcoVadis is one of the world's leading providers of sustainability ratings. The platform uniformly rates companies worldwide in the four categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement, making sustainability activities comparable.

"We are very pleased to have achieved Gold status with EcoVadis again this year and to have been able to improve our overall score once more. EcoVadis is an important tool for us to review our sustainability performance in all areas. Our most recent sustainability audit according to the TfS (Together for Sustainability) standard at our Oberhausen site resulted in an excellent score of 96 percent. This has enabled us to create even more transparency for our commitment and to impressively demonstrate on-site that we not only set ourselves goals but also pursue them," emphasized Dr. Ina Werxhausen, Director Sustainability Corporate Communications at OQ Chemicals.

Dr. Oliver Borgmeier, CEO of OQ Chemicals, commented: "As a sustainable company, we are aware of our great responsibility for climate and environmental protection. As such, our global project to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions over the next few years is an important part of our strategic orientation to prepare our company for the future. We also have our sights firmly set on the key issues of the coming years, such as the EU taxonomy regulation. The use of renewable raw materials is one of the first important steps which we have initiated with the ISCC Plus certification of our Monheim, Oberhausen, and Marl sites."

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavours and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and is part of OQ, an integrated energy company with roots in Oman. Operating in 13 countries, OQ covers the entire value chain in the hydrocarbon sector from exploration and production through to marketing and distribution of its products. OQ sells its fuels and chemicals in over 60 countries worldwide. For more information about OQ Chemicals, visit chemicals.oq.com.

