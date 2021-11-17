Global-researched white paper provides guidance on preventative measures and choosing sealant technology

Natural disasters are unavoidable. Is your community prepared? With natural disasters wreaking havoc across the globe, communities are increasingly experiencing the destructive impact to their critical electrical and communications systems-all while being responsible for the safety of residents. In the U.S. alone, through early Oct. 2021, 15 of the 18 weather/climate disasters involved water. These 15 water events each resulted in billion-dollar losses, as reported by the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information.

Minnesota-based Polywater released an issue paper, Sealing Conduits for Resilient Electrical and Telecommunication Systems that is based on global research and provides its years of experience helping field professionals address the challenges of system hardening. The paper offers guidance and reasoning for making infrastructure investments that mitigate service disruptions, downtime and discontinue the vicious cycle of costly annual repairs. Polywater's leadership believes there is a positive payoff that is gained from research and investment in technologies that reliably protect systems.

"Water events that cause major disruptions uncover systems that have not been properly sealed," said Erik Freyser, CEO of Polywater. "Natural disasters are unavoidable, so it's essential to have a plan for increased infrastructure resilience. The goal of our issue paper isn't simply to look at the global impact of water events but to draw on our team's expertise in creating solutions to solve specific field challenges."

The issue paper will allow decision-makers to realize successful outcomes by:

Providing an analysis framework that takes a holistic view of systems to be sealed and reviews the complete project

Establishing requirements for success and incorporating key variables

Setting clear objectives that enable matching a sealant solution to a project

Attaining resilient systems and long-term system benefits

"There is a solution to most situations," says Sheri Dahlke, Polywater's technical director. "Our experience partnering with our customers, understanding their challenges, and developing solutions based on specific field scenarios has proven this out," according to Dahlke. "I believe this paper offers valuable information on the importance of choosing the appropriate sealing technology, including a road map to drive effective, decision-making for each unique project."

Read the full paper on Polywater's website.

View global maps showing recent hydrological disasters and associated property damage:

English map

French map

German map

Spanish map

About Polywater

Helping realize a better-connected world. Polywater helps companies in the electrical and communications industries find better ways to overcome specific, field-based infrastructure challenges. For more information visit polywater.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117005788/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Robin Francis, director of content marketing

Robin.francis@polywater.com

651-275-2814