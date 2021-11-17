NTT to enable Alter Domus' digital transformation journey, supporting across cloud and security.

Alter Domus ("Alter Domus" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for the alternative investment industry, announced it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with NTT Ltd., a world-leading global technology services provider, to accelerate the company's innovation journey and enhance the company's digital workplace for all employees.

The partnership will introduce a 24/7/365 global online service desk supplemented by scheduled local visits to deliver responsive and high touch support to all Alter Domus staff.

ServiceNow, a leading cloud-based platform, is the foundation of the new service desk capability and will be accessible to Alter Domus employees in Europe and Asia Pacific, providing them with access to a full IT support portfolio. This new generation smart ticketing system will be characterised by fast, premium support service in just a few clicks.

In addition to upgrading IT service capabilities, the scope of the Alter Domus-NTT partnership will involve the transition to a new data centre. Several other transformation projects will progress over the coming months, including supporting the company with its cloud adoption journey and bolstering its IT security systems using NTT's extensive expertise and broad technology offering.

Darren O'Banion, Chief Technology Officer at Alter Domus, said: "We aim to elevate our IT infrastructure to support our global growth and ensure Alter Domus' clients and employees can rely on our scalable, high performing and secure platform. We are pleased to have signed this strategic partnership with NTT and look forward to a smooth transition in this next phase of our innovation journey."

Abhijit Dubey, Global CEO at NTT Ltd., said:"We're thrilled that Alter Domus chose NTT to support them to modernize their IT infrastructure as well as to transform and improve their employee experience. NTT's proven intelligent infrastructure services and continuous innovation in digital workspace will enable Alter Domus to accelerate their global expansion."

Olivier Posty, Managing Director for NTT Ltd. in Luxembourg added: "We're very excited about the start of our collaboration with Alter Domus, a success story made in Luxembourg, and we're looking forward to help them achieve their digital transformation goals globally by leveraging our team in Luxembourg and our experts from around the globe."

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a leading provider of integrated solutions for the alternative investment industry. Vertical integration allows us to build dedicated teams to provide support and bespoke solutions across entire value chains. By tapping into a talent pool of some 3,300 employees across more than 35 offices in 21 countries, our expertise and cutting-edge technology combine to put clients ahead of the game.

With an established professional focus on private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and debt capital markets sectors, we offer fund administration, corporate services, depositary services, transfer pricing, capital administration, domiciliation and management company services. Our specific experience in the debt capital markets sector allows us to provide specialist solutions such as agency services, loan administration, trade settlement and CLO manager services.

For more information, please visit: www.alterDomus.com.

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading, global technology services company. To help our clients achieve their digital transformation goals, we use our global capabilities, expertise, and full-stack technology services delivered through our integrated services platform. As their long-term strategic partner, we help them enhance customer and employee experience, transform their cloud strategy, modernize their networks and strengthen their cybersecurity. And across their transformation priorities, we automate their business processes and IT, drawing insights and analytics from their core business data. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 50,000 people across 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

