Gaming Technologies, Inc.: Gametech and Pragmatic Play Announce Partnership With Multi-Product Gaming Deal

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Gaming Technologies, (OTCQB:GMGT) ("Gametech" or the "Company"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, today announced it has signed a multi-product gaming deal with Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, to incorporate Pragmatic Play's entire array of slot titles, including recent release Big Juan, as well as the hugely popular John Hunter series and multi-award-winning Wolf Gold, on the Gametech platform.

As part of the partnership agreement, Gametech's platform will include new leading Live Casino products, including Baccarat, Roulette and the gameshow-inspired Mega Wheel, along with the eagerly anticipated release of Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, the Live Casino version of Sweet Bonanza, one of Pragmatic Play's best performing slot titles. The newly acquired online games will initially go live in the Mexican market and there is the potential to upgrade the agreement into other LATAM regions. Pragmatic Play currently produces up to five new slot titles per month, while adding new online players to its Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games which are all available through one single API.

Jason Drummond, Founder and CEO of Gametech, said: "The partnership with Pragmatic Play underscores Gametech's ability to scale popular and enjoyable local games through our platform to offer today's most popular online games in the Mexican market and beyond. Pragmatic Play is a key partner, as evidenced by their success as a leading global content provider, and we look forward to our synergistic partnership together to strategically expand and build a leadership position in the online gaming market."

Bhotesh Maheshwari, Vice President of Commercial Strategy & Operations of Pragmatic Play, said: "We've made a real point of expanding throughout Latin America and this partnership serves as a strategic step in our journey. Gametech offers an exciting iGaming solution and we're very pleased to be able to take our products live on their platform."

About Gaming Technologies

Gaming Technologies ("Gametech") develops games, leverages leading third-party games, and operates a B2B gaming platform to enable land-based casinos, consumer brands and media company partners in regulated markets to rapidly leverage a branded online gambling presence while putting players first. In partnership with Big Bola Casinos, Gametech owns www.vale.mx, a regulated online casino and sports betting site in Mexico. For more information, visit www.gametech.com.

About Pragmatic Play

Pragmatic Play is a leading content provider to the iGaming industry. Pragmatic Play offers a multi-product portfolio of innovative, regulated and mobile-focused gaming products.

Our passion for premium entertainment is unrivalled. We strive to create the most engaging and evocative experience for all our customers across a range of products, including slots, live casino and bingo, all of which are available via a single API.

Pragmatic Play's Games Library contains unique in-house content consisting of over 200 proven HTML5 games, available in multiple currencies, 31 languages and all major certified markets. We release up to five new video slots every month, with plans in place to further expand this.

For more information, please visit http://pragmaticplay.com/

Investor Contacts

KCSA Strategic Communications

Gametech@kcsa.com

For more information on this release or to arrange an interview please contact enquiries@squareintheair.com

SOURCE: Gaming Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673261/Gametech-and-Pragmatic-Play-Announce-Partnership-With-Multi-Product-Gaming-Deal