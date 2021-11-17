Ubiquitech Software Corp.: Ubiquitech Software Corporation Announces New Investor Relations Representative

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL and in keeping with its news release of 11.15.2021 is announcing its new Investor Relations representative. The Company is proud to now have Ms. Preya Narain on its staff to give shareholders better access to communication with the Company and its plans.

Ms. Preya Narain is an experienced microcap consultant based in New York. Her background as a highly active day-trader led her seeking to serve companies and investors with greater purpose, impact, positivity and perspective. In 2020, she assembled a team of high-performing professionals and formed Preya Co., a consulting team with over twenty years combined experience in OTC, OTCQB/QX, foreign and NASDAQ markets. Preya Co. currently serves as a Corporate Advisor, Investor Relations Manager, and Social Media Manager for several publicly traded companies in the space, as well as forensic research and extensive due diligence reports for issuers, and shareholders.

CEO James Ballas states "We are very happy to have Preya Narain's expertise and communication skills available to our shareholders and we consider her a great addition to the Company. Moving forward we want shareholders to know that just as stated in our last news we are committed to the success of the Company and to giving shareholders better access to communication with the Company"

Preya Narain stated, "I am looking forward to assist the Company in maintaining an open and transparent line of communication with shareholders. Shareholder value and the Company's integrity are among our top priorities."

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannzALL.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannzALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, and Topicals @ www.CannazALL.com

