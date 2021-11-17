Edison Investment Research Limited: InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM): Progress Across the Business

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / With the recent closing of the BayMedica acquisition, InMed now has a substantially different profile than just a few months ago. The company is now in its commercial stage as BayMedica has been selling cannabichromene (CBC) in bulk. InMed has also advanced past the healthy volunteer stage in the INM-755 clinical program through the initiation of the INM-755 Phase II trial (755-201-EB) in up to 20 epidermolysis bullosa (EB) patients.

We have adjusted our valuation to US$290m or US$20.53 per basic share, from US$293m or US$24.24 per basic share. This is mainly due to a higher number of shares outstanding following the share issuance as a result of the closure of the BayMedica acquisition. In addition, there was a decline in net cash. InMed had US$15.4m in cash and marketable securities at 30 September 2021. We currently model an additional US$11m being raised in FY23, though the exact funding requirement will depend on the expense level for the combined companies. We will update our financial model once BayMedica financials are included in regulatory filings, which is likely to occur with the next quarterly report.

