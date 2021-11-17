Boston, Massachusetts and Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - AIM Biotech has launched the idenTx 40 Plate, a high-throughput organ-on-a-chip system that lets researchers at biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies faithfully recreate the function of human organs and tissues without using animals for research. This empowers preclinical studies by delivering human-focused, clinically relevant results to better inform IND candidate selection.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

AIM's new idenTx 40 Organ-on-a-chip lets biopharma companies recreate human microphysiology at scale.

The plates fit into the SBS plate format without requiring dedicated equipment.

This empowers preclinical studies by delivering human-focused, clinically relevant results to better inform IND candidate selection.





Click image above to view full announcement.

About AIM Biotech



AIM Biotech's 3D human biology-on-a-chip technology empowers biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to revolutionize their preclinical drug discovery and molecular research. The core technology is the idenTx system, a family of specialized 3D microfluidic devices that simplify the generation of relevant human data from disease-specific assays including angiogenesis, vasculogenesis, metastasis, immuno-oncology, and 3D culture of tumor samples. Researchers can create customized assays, leverage AIM Biotech's existing validated protocols or partner with the AIM Biotech service laboratory. AIM Biotech is located in Singapore and Boston, MA.

Contacts:

Media & Investors

aimbiotech@reportablenews.com

Scientific Inquiries

info@aimbiotech.com

Source: AIM Biotech

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/103983