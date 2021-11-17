Transparency Market Research: Sputtering Target to Reach US$ 6.77 Bn by 2031, Increase in Demand in Solar Panel Applications to Drive Global Market - TMR Insights

- Evolving consumer electronics sector to present ample opportunities; R&D to satisfy production requirements of optical devices

- The sputtering target market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sputtering Target Market: Overview

In order to keep businesses running, chipmakers in the global sputtering target market are switching production capacity to healthcare applications. As there would be less direct impact on their domestic operations and markets, Asian firms are expected to benefit. Manufacturers are increasingly adjusting their product portfolios by evaluating which applications and client groups are likely to witness significant changes in the near future.

In comparison with evaporation materials, sputtering target is a relatively new form of coating material that is important for thin-film solar cell coatings in the solar industry. A thin-film solar cell refers to a second-generation solar cell created by placing one or more thin layers of thin-film (TF) or photovoltaic material over a substrate such as metal, plastic or glass. In the deposition process, sputtering targets are essential source materials.

The solar cell thin-film coating makes use of silicon sputtering targets, CIGS (copper indium gallium diselenide) sputtering targets, and CdTe (cadmium telluride) sputtering targets. The increased use of sputtering targets in solar panels is likely to propel the global sputtering target market. The global sputtering target market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=63036

Key Findings of Market Report

Use of PVD Coatings in Making Customized Precious Metal Sputter Target Forms

In order to meet demanding applications, manufacturers must adhere to stringent production requirements. Thus, to generate consistent thin film coatings, each thin film coating application needs a unique mix of method and substance. The source material is carefully developed with an exact alloy composition, finer grain size, and constant phase content to create coatings with reproducible, reliable characteristics. Materion Corporation is working on a high-quality physical vapor deposition (PVD) coating that will be utilized to create bespoke precious metal sputter target designs.

Research and Development Activities to Support Manufacturing of Optical Devices

Businesses in the global sputtering target market are increasing their production capacity for optical film goods. JX Nippon Mining & Metals is ramping up production of materials utilized in sputtering targets for optical films used to create DVDs, Blu-ray Discs, and other optical discs.

Participants in the global sputtering target market are recognizing the value of R&D activities in developing goods that meet consumer needs in terms of thermal conductivity, refractive index, environmental resistance, and various other factors. OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) screens, optical films, and optical sensors are all benefiting from advancements in optical disc materials. Companies are honing their quality-control skills in order to provide sputtering targets that can be relied on.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=63036

Sputtering Target Market:Growth Drivers

The global sputtering target market is projected to be driven by rise in the usage of sputtering targets in the manufacture of various electronic devices such as magnetic media, optical media, and liquid crystal displays (LCDs). Rise in demand for consumer electronics is further likely to boost market in the years to come.

Increased demand for stuttered thin film coating, mainly due to the surge in usage of high-performance electronics, has driven revenue in the global sputtering target market. The need for sputtering targets has been fuelled by the usage of integrated circuits and other sophisticated technologies such as smart gadgets, IoT, and mobile computing.

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=63036<ype=S

Sputtering Target Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd.

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Vacuum Engineering and Materials Co.

Sumitomo Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Matsurf Technologies Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Sputtering Target Market: Segmentation

Application

Optical Disk

Solar Cells

Hard Coatings

Flat Panel Displays

Semiconductor

Optical Communications

Type

Single-pole Sputtering Target

Multi-pole Sputtering Target

Material

Pure Metal Targets

Alloy Targets

Compound Targets

Browse Latest Electronics & Semiconductors Market Research Reports by TMR:

Wire Bonding Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wire-bonding-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/wire-bonding-market.html RF Monitor Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rf-monitor-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rf-monitor-market.html Anti-Sniper Detection System Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antisniper-detection-system-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/antisniper-detection-system-market.html RF Tunable Filters Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/rf-tunable-filters-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/sputtering-target-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg