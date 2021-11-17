CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, received a 2021 GLOBAL Technology Award in the category of Metrology for its WX3000 Metrology and Inspection System. The award was announced during a ceremony that took place Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Productronica in Munich, Germany.

Incorporating the NanoResolution Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensor, the WX3000 Metrology and Inspection system enables the ultimate combination of high speed, high resolution and high accuracy for wafer-level and advanced packaging, to improve yields and productivity. The proprietary NanoResolution MRS sensor, deemed best in class, meticulously identifies and rejects multiple reflections caused by shiny and mirror-like surfaces. Effective suppression of multiple reflections is critical for highly accurate measurements.

Performing two to three times faster than alternative technologies at data processing speeds in excess of 75 million 3D data points per second, the WX3000 system delivers 100% 3D/2D metrology and inspection with throughput greater than 25 wafers per hour.

"We're delighted to win the 2021 Global Technology Award, which represents the 26th award related our proprietary MRS sensor technology," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics, "As advanced packaging continues to get smaller and more complex with a lot of variation, there is an increasing need for highly accurate, 100% inspection and metrology at high speed. We're very honored to be recognized for the WX3000 system's superior performance that drives improved yields, throughput and processes for our customers."

WX3000 systems are designed specifically for various wafer-level and advanced packaging applications including wafer bumps, solder balls and bumps, gold bumps and copper pillars. The systems provide superior measurement and inspection performance for features down to 25-micron, including bump height, coplanarity, diameter and shape, relative location and a variety of other measurements.

The GLOBAL Technology Awards have recognized the very best new innovations in the printed circuit assembly and packaging industries since 2005. The prestigious awards contest has been bringing together the global SMT and advanced packaging industry in a celebration of the companies and people that are achieving the highest standards and driving our industry forward. For more information, visit www.globalsmt.net/awards.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics' sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

