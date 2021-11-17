Sopheon developed a close integration of its Accolade innovation system to Microsoft Azure Cloud Services for real-time sensor data interpretation and decision making

Sopheon today announced that it participated in a joint research project that won the ITEA Award of Excellence. The project, PARTNER (Patient Care Advancement with Responsive Technologies and Engagement Together), offers solutions to support the optimal patient journey for chronic diseases through health systems.

ITEA is the research, development, and innovation cluster of Eureka, an international network of large industry, subject matter experts, start-ups, academia, and customer organizations established in 1985 to encourage R&D cooperation. This ITEA project was coordinated by BARCO and had 20 participating partners, including Sopheon, from the academic and industrial world in the Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, and South Korea.

Sopheon delivered a solution based on its Accolade innovation system with connection to Microsoft Azure Cloud Services. The solution automatically interprets massive data streams from vital sign sensors and other devices and generates meaningful notifications for the users. The Decision Support System (DSS) that Sopheon built contains a series of modules that ensure the interpretation algorithms are legally approved and the interpretation of data is private and secure.

"Sopheon is proud of its contribution to this groundbreaking project and honored to have worked alongside industry leaders from around the world," said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. "Leveraging AI and machine learning to provide smart capabilities and predictive insights is vital for enhancing the innovation decision-making process. In this instance, Sopheon's Accolade helped create a solution that is absolutely unique."

Enriched by experience with hundreds of long-standing, blue-chip customers, Sopheon provides the ability to control and manage innovation and new product development programs and pipelines more effectively and efficiently. Sopheon solutions deliver an innovation decision command center that gives companies complete visibility, smarter decision-making, and better time to value.

Sopheon (LSE: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, including software, expertise, and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon's Accolade solution provides unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development life cycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management, and resource planning. Sopheon's solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

