Comcast has increased speeds for its highest-residential speed tier for Xfinity Internet - Gigabit Pro - providing an extra boost for both current and new customers in Houston.
Beginning this month, Gigabit Pro speeds will increase from 2 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) upload and download speeds to 3 Gbps symmetrical speeds nationwide. Xfinity is the country's largest Gigabit network, delivering speeds faster than a Gig. Gigabit Pro uses enterprise-grade, fiber-based ethernet technology to make it possible for Xfinity Internet customers to receive symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds so you can stream or game in 4K in multiple rooms in your home.
'Faster speeds will give Xfinity customers added capacity to power all their connected devices, in addition to the cybersecurity protection, in-home WiFi controls, and wall-to-wall WiFi coverage Xfinity already provides customers,' said Demian Voiles, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Comcast Houston Region.
In addition to delivering the fastest speeds, Comcast provides unmatched value to Xfinity Internet customers through:
Over the last decade, Comcast has invested nearly $30 billion to build an expansive, fiber-dense network that carries an immense amount of traffic and has demonstrated extraordinary performance throughout the pandemic. The company has doubled network capacity every 2.5 years to stay well ahead of demand.
Over the last decade, Comcast has invested nearly $30 billion to build an expansive, fiber-dense network that carries an immense amount of traffic and has demonstrated extraordinary performance throughout the pandemic. The company has doubled network capacity every 2.5 years to stay well ahead of demand.
