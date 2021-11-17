DGAP-News: Comcast Houston

Comcast Increases Xfinity Internet Speeds in Houston



17.11.2021 / 15:00

Comcast has increased speeds for its highest-residential speed tier for Xfinity Internet - Gigabit Pro - providing an extra boost for both current and new customers in Houston. Beginning this month, Gigabit Pro speeds will increase from 2 gigabits-per-second (Gbps) upload and download speeds to 3 Gbps symmetrical speeds nationwide. Xfinity is the country's largest Gigabit network, delivering speeds faster than a Gig. Gigabit Pro uses enterprise-grade, fiber-based ethernet technology to make it possible for Xfinity Internet customers to receive symmetrical multi-gigabit speeds so you can stream or game in 4K in multiple rooms in your home. 'Faster speeds will give Xfinity customers added capacity to power all their connected devices, in addition to the cybersecurity protection, in-home WiFi controls, and wall-to-wall WiFi coverage Xfinity already provides customers,' said Demian Voiles, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, Comcast Houston Region. In addition to delivering the fastest speeds, Comcast provides unmatched value to Xfinity Internet customers through: Superior WiFi coverage - WiFi coverage with the xFi Advanced Gateway that is WiFi 6-capable and can deliver speeds faster than a gig, and xFi Pods, which together creates a mesh network that reaches every corner of the home.

- WiFi coverage with the xFi Advanced Gateway that is WiFi 6-capable and can deliver speeds faster than a gig, and xFi Pods, which together creates a mesh network that reaches every corner of the home. Control connected devices - Using the Xfinity app, customers who lease an xFi Gateway have total control of their home network; manage device access, set parental controls, and pause WiFi.

- Using the Xfinity app, customers who lease an xFi Gateway have total control of their home network; manage device access, set parental controls, and pause WiFi. Advanced cybersecurity protection - xFi Advanced Security helps to protect all connected devices at the gateway level from malware and other cyber security threats.

xFi Advanced Security helps to protect all connected devices at the gateway level from malware and other cyber security threats. 4K streaming device with voice search - Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming device with an award-winning voice remote to seamlessly watch and search for content from the Xfinity Stream app, Peacock, Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and other popular streaming services.

- Xfinity Flex, a 4K streaming device with an award-winning voice remote to seamlessly watch and search for content from the Xfinity Stream app, Peacock, Netflix, Hulu, Prime, and other popular streaming services. Xfinity Mobile Xfinity Internet customers can get Xfinity Mobile, which combines the nation's best 5G network with the power to auto-connect to millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots across the country. Starting at $45 for one line, the lowest entry price for 5G unlimited data in the market, unlimited pricing for Xfinity Mobile is $80 for two lines, $100 for three lines, and $120 for four lines ($30 per line).

Peacock Premium and thousands of hours of free content - Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, delivering originals, libraries of hit TV shows like 'The Office' and 'Parks and Recreation,' plus films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and Hollywood's biggest studios. Over the last decade, Comcast has invested nearly $30 billion to build an expansive, fiber-dense network that carries an immense amount of traffic and has demonstrated extraordinary performance throughout the pandemic. The company has doubled network capacity every 2.5 years to stay well ahead of demand. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 56 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information. Contact Details Comcast Foti Kallergis +1 832-986-0196 Foti_Kallergis@comcast.com Company Website https://houston.comcast.com/

