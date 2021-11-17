Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.11.2021
Übernahme perfekt! Bryan-Adams-Company vor Markenlaunch
GlobeNewswire
17.11.2021 | 15:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: New cash member on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Mangold Fondkommission AB

Mangold Fondkommission AB based in Stockholm, Sweden has been admitted as a cash
 member of Nasdaq Copenhagen.                          
The exchange membership will be effective in the trading systems as of Thursday,
 November 18, 2021.                               
From this date, Mangold Fondkomission AB is admitted to trading in INET in non 
 CCP cleared securities.                            
Custodian used on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be Swedbank.              
Member: Mangold Fondkommission AB                        
Member IDs' in INET: MGF                            
Clearing and Settlement ID: 01251                        
Valid in INET systems as of: November 18, 2021                 
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wictor  
 Comstedt or Felix von Bahr telephone +46 734496395 or 46 734496495       
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

© 2021 GlobeNewswire
