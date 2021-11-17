Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: New cash member on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Mangold Fondkommission AB

Mangold Fondkommission AB based in Stockholm, Sweden has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Copenhagen. The exchange membership will be effective in the trading systems as of Thursday, November 18, 2021. From this date, Mangold Fondkomission AB is admitted to trading in INET in non CCP cleared securities. Custodian used on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be Swedbank. Member: Mangold Fondkommission AB Member IDs' in INET: MGF Clearing and Settlement ID: 01251 Valid in INET systems as of: November 18, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wictor Comstedt or Felix von Bahr telephone +46 734496395 or 46 734496495 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1027377