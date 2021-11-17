Corel: MindManager Empowers Remote Teams to Collaborate, Be Productive, and Keep Projects on Track Across Windows, Microsoft Teams, Mac, Web & Chromebook

Easily capture thoughts, ideas, and data on a virtual whiteboard and organize information in ways that make it easy to understand and take action

OTTAWA, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies continue to face the reality of working remotely and look for new ways for teams to connect, MindManager (https://www.mindmanager.com/en/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM&utm_content=updates2021) helps millions of users bring clarity and structure to plans and projects. With the new apps for Web and Chromebook, MindManager makes it seamless for colleagues to work together, no matter where they are or the platform they are using.



By the end of 2021, 51% of all knowledge workers worldwide are expected to be working remotely, up from 27% of knowledge workers in 2019 (https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2021-06-22-gartner-forecasts-51-percent-of-global-knowledge-workers-will-be-remote-by-2021), according to Gartner, Inc. With this shift in the enterprise workforce becoming the new normal, MindManager can help teams tap into their collective brainpower using its virtual whiteboard to capture, organize, and share information. Team members can work together or apart across platforms using MindManager's cloud-based co-editing to make real time updates to shared files. New sharing capabilities give users the option to share sections of a diagram with team members, making it simple to share critical content in other existing or new diagrams.

"We are focused on making it easier for people to stay connected in a remote world so they can deliver the results they need to be successful," said Blair Young, senior director of product, MindManager. "MindManager acts as a virtual whiteboard for team members to capture their thoughts, ideas, and data, empowering them to make decisions and take the critical actions they need to drive success. Providing ultimate flexibility for the user and organization, MindManager is a single tool that spans inception, implementation, automation, tracking, and reporting."

New ways to work: MindManager supports popular platforms and gives teams the freedom to work how, when, and where they want.

NEW! MindManager Web: Easy to use and accessible on any major web browser.

Easy to use and accessible on any major web browser. NEW! MindManager Chromebook: Accessible from the Chromebook desktop.

Accessible from the Chromebook desktop. NEW!MindManager Mac Places: Support for OneDrive and SharePoint on MindManager Mac.



New ways to collaborate: MindManager helps teams stay aligned and on track with enhanced sharing capabilities.

NEW! Cross-platform co-editing: Collaborate in real time with secure, cloud-based co-editing sessions. Diagrams can be viewed and edited at any time on any platform-Windows, Mac, Microsoft Teams, Chromebook, or Web.

Collaborate in real time with secure, cloud-based co-editing sessions. Diagrams can be viewed and edited at any time on any platform-Windows, Mac, Microsoft Teams, Chromebook, or Web. NEW! Map part sharing: Share and reuse content in an instant. Users can send selected parts of their diagrams to other team members to be used within other diagrams or edited and returned.

New enterprise-ready tools: MindManager deployment is streamlined with new admin controls for enabling and disabling specific features across an organization. With MindManager's new SOC 2 Type 2 certification, organizations can be confident that their data and privacy are secured. Additional enterprise features include:

Full disaster recovery system with automated failover

Single sign-on (SSO) activation with new Azure AD group provisioning

License administration

Single language installer

End-user language selector



The MindManager portfolio of visualization tools delivers unique solutions to meet the wide range of global business needs from SMBs to enterprise. Offerings include:



MindManager Essentials: Experience the web version of MindManager for individual projects and productivity. Work faster and smarter, get your plans and projects off on the right foot, and create maps in moments with a library of built-in templates and themes.

MindManager for Microsoft Teams: Combine the visual working power of MindManager with the robust communication capabilities of Microsoft Teams. Work more effectively and productively. Better share and organize business-critical information. Equip your teams for seamless collaboration and success.

MindManager Professional: Get the complete MindManager experience for individuals, consultants, and small teams. Work where you want, when you want, across Windows, Mac, Chromebook, Web, and Microsoft Teams. Take your productivity to new heights. Turn unstructured ideas and information into actionable plans and projects and bring clarity to processes. Expand your teaming and collaboration capabilities.

MindManager Enterprise: Create efficiency and augment the collective power of your team with MindManager Enterprise. Get all the capabilities of MindManager Professional plus the benefits of our enterprise program, including volume license discounts, a dedicated account manager, comprehensive enterprise controls, and optional consulting services.

Across the portfolio, MindManager applications for Windows, Web, and Chromebook are available in English, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Japanese, Spanish, and Russian; and the MindManager application for Mac is available in English, French, and German. For a list of the full capabilities for each offering, information about perpetual and subscription offers, and local pricing details, please visit www.mindmanager.com/compare (https://www.mindmanager.com/en/pricing/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM&utm_content=21L).

To learn more and start a free full-featured MindManager trial, visit: www.mindmanager.com/new (http://www.mindmanager.com/new?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM&utm_content=21L).

About MindManager

MindManager helps individuals, teams, and enterprises do great work faster by simplifying the way they capture, organize, and share information. Transforming scattered ideas and unstructured data into dynamic visual maps, MindManager gives people a clearer understanding and greater control over their time, work, and world. Millions of global users choose MindManager to brainstorm ideas, plan and execute projects, and communicate knowledge. MindManager is part of the Corel portfolio of applications. For more information, please visit www.mindmanager.com (https://www.mindmanager.com/?utm_source=MMnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRMM&utm_content=MPSE).

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications-including CorelDRAW, MindManager, Parallels and WinZip - to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com (https://www.corel.com/en/?utm_source=ZIPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRZIP&utm_content=26L).

©2021 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, MindManager, the MindManager logo, CorelDRAW, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S., and/or elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S., and elsewhere. Mac is a trademark of Apple Inc. Chromebook is a trademark of Google LLC. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands, and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos, or any other information, imagery, or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks, and names of others. For all notices and information about patents, please visit www.corel.com/patent (https://www.corel.com/en/patent/).

Gartner Press Release, "Gartner Forecasts 51% of Global Knowledge Workers Will Be Remote by the End of 2021", 22 June 2021. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Media Contact

Andrea Zack

andrea.zack@corel.com (mailto:andrea.zack@corel.com)

www.mindmanager.com (https://www.mindmanager.com/)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b91e826-d1f0-4d32-bb2e-f92937365d47 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b91e826-d1f0-4d32-bb2e-f92937365d47)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79d62481-9ba7-45d3-bbe8-0c82e3aec1d6 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79d62481-9ba7-45d3-bbe8-0c82e3aec1d6)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9840f1f6-71a8-4ffe-ad06-05f05bba4fc0 (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9840f1f6-71a8-4ffe-ad06-05f05bba4fc0)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98a0bf3c-dc81-47f7-a7cd-704b1feaef6c (https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98a0bf3c-dc81-47f7-a7cd-704b1feaef6c)