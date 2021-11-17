Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses From Italy Announces Opening of First Canadian Franchise as it Continues to Move Forward with Planned National and International Rollout

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a publicly listed U.S. based company, restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company's first franchise in Canada, located at 1418 rue Fleury St. E, in Montreal, will be open for business and will begin operations, Saturday November 20th, at 9:00 AM EST (Eastern Standard Time). Kisses From Italy announced the signing of a multi-unit deal for Canada for up to 100 franchise locations, in 2020 with Demasar Management and Mr. Denis Senecal, who possesses over 25 years of experience in the business and finance sector, and now becomes the first operating Canadian franchisee in the Company's history.

The new Montreal location, bearing the name of the Kisses From Italy brand, will be offering the full Kisses From Italy's menu that has been enjoyed and has received great reviews by the Company's customer base in the State of Florida, California and Italy. In addition, showcased on the Canadian menu will be the new Kisses From Italy organic and gluten-free gnocchi product line, which quickly became a customer favorite in Canada since the Company had launched its retail branded products across the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario. Also available to clients for purchase will be the Kisses From Italy branded retail products such as the Company's dry pasta line which include flavors such as corn, red lentil, black bean and beetroot, as well as, Kisses From Italy's gluten-free pizza sauce and pasta sauce with flavors such as Marinara, Rosee, Arrabiata and Roasted Garlic.

Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO and co-founder of Kisses from Italy stated, " for myself and my co-founding partner, co-CEO, CIO and long-time friend, Claudio Ferri, this feels like a defining moment in the Kisses From Italy growth story. The team continues to work hard and push forward with the goal of growing Kisses From Italy across North America, but being given the opportunity to witness a Kisses From Italy opened in the city where we were raised is amazing and a true honor. The preliminary response we have received for the store location has been very positive. We cannot be any more excited with the opening of our first operating franchise, in Canada." Di Turi added, "we would like give a special thanks to Denis Senecal, our franchise partner in Canada, significant shareholder and the operator of the first Canadian franchise. We are very grateful and appreciative of Denis' efforts to push forward with great determination in bringing the Kisses From Italy brand to Canada, even while facing headwinds brought on by COVID, building material and labor shortages, Denis and the rest of the team got it done."

Denis Senecal stated, "It is exciting to be part of the team bringing Kisses From Italy to Canada. The product offerings, which we are excited to serve and were heavily inspired by the food scene in Montreal, will serve the local community and overall customer base well. The past year has presented many challenges and obstacles, but we made it. The team is looking forward to serving our community, family and friends, and I am confident that this will be the first store of many to follow."

The first Canadian franchise opening in Montreal follows the announcement, in April of 2021 whereby the Company signed an agreement with Fransmart, an industry leader in the global franchise market and is known for having a solid reputation in franchise development and the franchising opportunities space, with a track record of turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands. As well as the most recent announcement where Kisses From Italy entered into an agreement with Cuisine Solutions, a world-renowned service provider to top brands and the teams are currently working on future operational layouts which will allow the Company to become hoodless and ventless and continue to improve development and operational efficiencies.

About Kisses from Italy Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor, and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick-service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage, and an array of other products. In November of 2020, Kisses from Italy launched its retail branded products for distribution stores across Canada. Currently, our products are being offered in grocery stores and retail food stores.

The Company currently operates three corporate-owned stores and opened its first franchised location, in the Company's history in May of 2021, in the state of California. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. The Company opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was approved by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's website at www.kissesfromitaly.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

