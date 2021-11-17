Puradigm Air Purification Device Successfully Inactivates the Delta Variant of the SARS-CoV-2 Virus with 99% Effectiveness

Results show Puradigm's Air Purification unit achieved an average reduction of 99% of the Delta Variant in an enclosed environment

Australian Government Agency Lab Test featuring the most validated Air Purification unit on the market, inactivated the new Delta Variant

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Puradigm a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies, that have been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, released the results of a study by an Australian Government Agency that showed Puradigm's FLOW Air Purification unit resulted in a 99% reduction of the Delta Variant from surface samples taken in a laboratory environment.

Jim Gabriel, CEO of Puradigm commented: "We are extremely proud of our products and these results show that our technology can make a difference in any environment. As the most validated purifier on the market, Puradigm can help reduce the spread of the highly infectious Delta Variant that is on the rise around the world. This shows that even with new Sars-CoV-2 variants emerging, our technology can neutralize them and make safer environments for all of us."

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

