Sage Park Acquires Craftech, an Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Platform for Plastic Components to the Medical and High-Tech End Markets

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Sage Park, a global, operations focused acquisition group, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Craftech EDM Corporation of Anaheim, California ("Craftech"). Craftech specializes in the engineering and production of advanced plastic components for medical, life sciences, high-tech, and consumer applications.

"We are excited about the Craftech transaction," said Robert J. Joubran, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sage Park. "We look forward to partnering with the Craftech team to enhance the Company's capabilities in highly engineered plastic components while improving our OEM customers' experience."

Craftech will continue operating and servicing customers from its state-of-the-art facilities in Anaheim, California and Tijuana, Mexico.

"Since our founding in 1979, Craftech has strived to be a leader in the industry for complex, highly-engineered plastic components to the world's leading OEM customers." Said John Butler, founder of Craftech. "This transaction is a logical next step for the Company and will enable Craftech to succeed and thrive for many years to come".

"Craftech is a continuation of Sage Park's strategic commitment to partner with management teams while driving business value through operational excellence," said Brian J. Perrault, Managing Director, Sage Park. "We pride ourselves on a swift, collaborative and responsive approach to the transaction process and achieving a high certainty to close with management teams and owners. This transaction reflects Sage Park's commitment to our partners throughout the transaction process."

Craftech's existing leadership team will continue under Sage Park's ownership. Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

For more information on Craftech, visit www.craftechcorp.com and for information on Sage Park, visit www.sagepark.com

MBS Advisors served as financial advisor to Craftech in the transaction. Howard & Howard served as legal counsel to Sage Park.

About Sage Park

Sage Park is an acquisition group focused on operational excellence and is renowned for the value creation we deliver for our businesses. We invest tremendous time and energy to facilitate operational improvements, business strategies, direction, and growth. By aligning acquisition expertise with operational proficiency, we create additional value through acquisitions of corporate and private divestitures.

About Craftech

Craftech is a leading provider of advanced plastic components for medical, life sciences, high-tech, and consumer applications. Since its founding in 1979, the Company has partnered with leading OEM customers to address their most challenging requirements from engineering to final manufacturing. The Company operates facilities located in Anaheim and Tijuana, totaling 110,000 square feet, with 45 injection molding machines from 38-720 tons.

