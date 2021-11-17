Saint Therese CEO Barb Rode Announces Retirement

Executive Search Begins

SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Barb Rode, President & CEO of Saint Therese has announced to the organization's Board of Directors her intent to retire in early summer 2022.

Rode's retirement time frame will enable the Board to select, train and integrate a replacement into the Saint Therese community, assuring a smooth transition for colleagues, residents, valued donors and partners of Saint Therese.

Rode began her career in senior services in 1972 and has served as the President & CEO of Saint Therese for 22 years. She oversees more than 1,000 employees serving more than 2,000 seniors and their families. Throughout her dedicated service to the senior services field, Rode has led thoughtful, meaningful growth at Saint Therese with a passionate focus on building communities that are right for residents, their families, and the neighborhoods in which they exist.

Rode is an agent of change. Driven by a mission to do ordinary things with extraordinary love, she has transformed the field of senior services through innovation, experimentation and collaboration. She is a leader in clinical care, care coordination, and has sustained a significant commitment to give back to the community through services and actions that benefit older adults and those who provide them with care, services and support.

An innovative leader in compassionate clinical care, Rode spearheaded initiatives to respond to the evolving needs of older adults. She developed a specialized cardiac care program that reduced re-hospitalization rates by utilizing cross-functional teams of nurses, dieticians, therapist, social workers and pharmacists to develop a comprehensive care plan. The innovative transitional care model has now expanded to North Memorial Health Hospital as Transitional Care by Saint Therese.

Saint Therese was also one of the first senior service providers in the Midwest to dedicate an entire wing to palliative care. The organization under Rode's leadership was also one of the first senior service providers to fully implement care coordination that would guide families as they consider senior care and help them execute plans for support, care, transportation, home care and suitable housing options. Since launching the program, four other senior care providers in the Twin Cities have since adopted a care coordination model. Rode's passion to provide the very best in memory care programming also led Saint Therese to require all employees to become Dementia Capable Care specialists.

Chairman of the board, Pat Taffe, said of Rode, "During Barb's tenure, resident satisfaction has risen significantly, and Saint Therese's financial position has been enhanced through careful and deliberate revenue diversification. Single site annual revenues have grown from $19M in 2001 to a multi-site organization generating more than $70M in 2021. Saint Therese continues to grow and flourish under Barb's watch as we prepare for a new campus in Corcoran and the rebuild of our New Hope campus".

As Rode will soon plan the next chapter in her life, she said, "It has been an incredible privilege and an honor to work for Saint Therese. I have been blessed to work with wonderful staff and a caring and forward-thinking Board of Directors. And, I've treasured the residents and families I've gotten to know over the years; they really have become my extended family."

Said Taffe, "Barb Rode has led Saint Therese with extraordinary distinction and has positioned our Community for even greater success and prosperity in the years to come. We wish her the best for a happy and healthy retirement."

A recognition ceremony honoring Rode's outstanding and dedicated leadership will be announced in the future.

The Saint Therese Board of Directors has hired the Deffet Group, Inc., a national executive search firm to identify Rode's successor. Inquiries regarding this opportunity should be directed to info@deffetgroup.com. The Board anticipates an effective executive search to be a four-to-six-month process.

About Saint Therese

Founded in 1964, Saint Therese prides itself on its rich tradition of providing exceptional care for seniors in and around Minneapolis-St. Paul. It has locations in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Woodbury and a new location planned in Corcoran. These communities provide the full continuum of care from independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and transitional care. They also have a location specializing in hospice and palliative care in Shoreview and a transitional care unit in North Memorial Hospital. It is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) senior care organization.

Media Contact:

Barb Hemberger

952-283-2202

barbarah@sainttherese.org

SOURCE: Saint Therese

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673212/Saint-Therese-CEO-Barb-Rode-Announces-Retirement