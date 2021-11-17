Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced the appointment of Cedric Wilmotte as Interim Chief Executive Officer of Versace, effective January 17, 2021. Mr. Wilmotte will report to John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings.

Mr. Wilmotte will serve as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Versace through December 31, 2022, during which time he will partner closely with Donatella Versace, Chief Creative Officer, and the leadership team to continue executing the brand's clearly-defined strategic initiatives.

Mr. Wilmotte brings with him many years of luxury retail experience, including a 13-year tenure with Michael Kors as the President of the EMEA region. Prior to joining Michael Kors in 2008, Mr. Wilmotte held leadership positions with Marc Jacobs in Paris from 2004 to 2008 and Donna Karan in New York, London and Milan from 1998 to 2004.

John D. Idol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capri Holdings, said "I am thrilled to have Cedric in this role as he has an exceptional breadth of luxury retail expertise. Cedric did an outstanding job leading the Michael Kors brand in EMEA. I am confident that under his leadership, Versace will be able to continue to execute on its growth strategy and build upon the brand's incredible momentum."

Capri Holdings will continue to conduct a search for a permanent replacement for Jonathan Akeroyd, departing Chief Executive Officer of Versace, who will leave the brand on March 31, 2022.

Capri Holdings Limited is a global fashion luxury group, consisting of iconic brands that are industry leaders in design, style and craftsmanship. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Company's goal is to continue to extend the global reach of its brands while ensuring that they maintain their independence and exclusive DNA. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

