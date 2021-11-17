Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Trac Solutions (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), a company integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about how the Company recently earned the top rank on Google for "psychedelic news" search. "What that means is if you go into Google and search "psychedelic news", Psychedelic Spotlight comes up first," shared Flores. "That is validation; in most industries, that validates you as one of the most reputable sources," he said. "It's about producing relevant content that is timely and that is tapping into the growing interest, if you will, of people coming to seek out what is happening here in the psychedelic space."

"We're also seeing over 600,000 page views to our website every single month," continued Flores. "This is a big deal. We've come a long way and this is playing a critical role in helping us to monetize Psychedelic Spotlight."

"What is the strategy for bringing in revenues?", asked Jolly. "Now that we have prime real estate with a website that is getting the traffic that it is seeing right now, it certainly opens up some new opportunities for us on the advertisement side of things," said Flores. "In addition to that, we've launched PSYC Media Services," shared Flores. "This is our public relations services that we are now offering to the medicinal psychedelics industry."

Flores then elaborated on the growing interest in the psychedelic market. "We're a part of something that has the potential to be a once in a lifetime opportunity," said Flores. "We are now finally beginning to unlock the real potential that psychedelics have from a medicinal standpoint," he continued. "What a lot of these companies are doing is creating novel psychedelic compounds and medicines," said Flores before elaborating on the value of these compounds.

"We recognize that mental health has been a very serious issue for a long time and the solutions, medicines, treatments that have been used for the last several decades have just not been effective for a very large portion of our society. This is an opportunity to provide much needed relief to potentially millions of people out there," he continued. "This is about changing everything out there as far as how we approach the issue of mental health."

To close the interview, Flores encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current projects as they continue to grow and deliver on their goals.

