Led by Gecina (Paris:GFC), several urban and regional stakeholders are taking action to protect biodiversity and launching the Biodiversity Impulsion Group (BIG) program that combines applied research with collective actions. Coordinated by the Green Building Observatory (OID), BIG aims to develop a core framework of metrics tools and indicators with a view to defining and improving the biodiversity footprint of real estate projects, clarifying the choices of project owners and investors, and better reconciling the urban and ecological functions of the regions.

Faced with clear findings indicating widespread biodiversity loss, 16 companies are joining forces to transform practices and transition towards a model that better respects the living world:

Aire Nouvelle, Altarea Cogedim, Amundi, BNP Paribas Real Estate, Bouygues Immobilier, Covea Immobilier, Crédit Agricole Immobilier, Gecina, Groupama Immobilier, Korian, Linkcity, LVMH, Nexity, Perial Asset Management, Groupe RATP, Schneider Electric.

BIG will be developed around three core pillars to build a shared frame of reference on biodiversity issues:

Creating metrics tools to assess the "benefits" of biodiversity on a real estate project (measuring impacts in terms of carbon, health or even urban cooling). Developing a platform to map local contributions to biodiversity (monitoring biodiversity, visualizing the densification of buildings, etc.). Putting in place arrangements for these tools to be taken on board by real estate industry stakeholders (managing a community to promote exchanges, publishing guides and frames of reference to support the upskilling of in-house teams).

The aim is to measure a building's biodiversity-related impacts in order to track and monitor progress. This initiative will make it possible to clarify investors' strategies, helping drive the convergence of economic stakeholders' business and financial performance with their socioenvironmental performance. This work will bring together a range of stakeholders, from developers to major contracting authorities, public institutions and agencies, industry associations and biodiversity experts.

Sabine Desnault, Gecina's Executive Director R&D, Innovation and CSR: "I am delighted and honored to see the outstanding dedication shown by the founding partners of the Biodiversity Impulsion Group (BIG) faced with the urgent need to protect biodiversity. This reflects their commitment to us transforming the real estate sector together by developing shared metrics and visualization tools. Convinced that our strength lies in our ability to cooperate, I would like to invite everyone who would like to get involved to join this initiative".

Loïs Moulas, OID Chief Executive Officer:"Accelerating the ecological transition in the real estate sector has always been one of OID's core pillars. BIG is therefore fully aligned with our purpose: uniting the various stakeholders together, encouraging the sharing of experiences and making it easier to take action, with full independence and transparency, focused on a goal benefiting the wider community".

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.0 billion euros at end-June 2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

About OID

OID, the Green Building Observatory, is an independent space for exchanges between real estate industry stakeholders on sustainable development and innovation, focused on imagining responsible real estate. OID groups together more than 80 members and partners, including real estate market leaders from across the value chain in France. An independent association, supporting general community interests, OID is helping build growing awareness of ESG issues in France and around the world, through a program focused on taking action in the field and liaising with the public authorities.

www.o-immobilierdurable.fr

