Cinedigm Corp.: Cinedigm Appoints Raffi Bagdasarian Vice President of Product Development

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Raffi Bagdasarian has joined the Company as Vice President of Product Development. Bagdasarian will be tasked with the development of the next generation of the Matchpoint application development platform as well as developing forward-thinking product strategies across all areas of Cinedigm's business, including channel development and ad revenue generation. In addition, he will lead the development of the proposed general entertainment streaming service comprised of all of Cinedigm's branded enthusiast channels in conjunction with the Company's entire AVOD/SVOD content catalog, which is anticipated to launch in the first half of next year. Bagdasarian will report directly to Tony Huidor, Chief Technology & Product Officer of Cinedigm.

Prior to joining Cinedigm, Bagdasarian was the Vice President, Product Development & Operations at Sony Pictures Television; Head of Business Operations at Wonder (acquired by Atari, Inc.); and Senior Vice President & Head of Platform at OUYA, Inc. (acquired by Razer, Inc.). At Sony Pictures Television, he helped launch Sony's first-ever domestic linear broadcast network, their global premium ad-supported streaming service Crackle, and led the service's international expansion. At Wonder, Bagdasarian helped define the licensing, subscription model, and publishing operations for the high-end, gamer-tuned smartphone platform in addition to spearheading strategic content partnerships. As Head of Platform at OUYA, Bagdasarian launched a global developer program and online app store and helped establish their engineering team out of San Mateo, CA.

"We are thrilled to have an executive of Raffi's caliber and extensive experience in application development with a deep understanding of consumer-facing user experiences join Cinedigm, especially as the Company's consumer focus continues to grow," said Huidor. "As our streaming business evolves to meet the rapidly-changing OTT landscape, we are keen to tap into his acute business acumen to help guide the development of our Matchpoint technology platform to meet the needs of the next phase of home entertainment."

"What attracted me to joining Cinedigm was the Company's untapped potential and ability to anticipate trends and adapt to what's next," said Bagdasarian. "Many companies are content with what is great now, but Cinedigm is continually asking what will 'great' look like five years from now. They are not afraid to challenge themselves and that's the kind of forward-thinking that creates real innovation in this industry."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

