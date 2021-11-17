UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59



Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.7880 GG00BXDZMK63 30 September 2021

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited September 2021 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for September 2021 month end at 78.80 pence per share, an increase of 0.86 pence per share.

The primary driver of NAV performance this month was the ongoing running income generated by the Company's investments, which contributed 0.67 pence per share to the NAV.

As highlighted in recent investor communications, this income continues to be on a positive growth trajectory albeit, with the yield curve shifting further upwards during the month, the pull to par on the Oat Hill No. 2 portfolio was higher than that in previous months, whilst the premium unwind of the Company's other investments was slightly compressed, contributing an additional 0.10 pence per share of the monthly NAV gain.

Additionally, following some fine tuning of the IFRS 9 ECL provisioning as part of the audit of the June 2021 financial statements, a further release of prior loss provisioning was applied. This contributed to a 0.05 pence per share improvement in the NAV.

Notably, regardless of the above additional contributors to NAV performance this month, plus some other small sundries, the Company's income continues to run at a rate well in excess of the 0.375 pence per share required to cover the monthly dividend equivalent.