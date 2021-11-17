Pennexx Foods, Inc.: Pennexx's Your Social Offers (YSO) to provide cash-back rewards and benefits to +30,000 active members of Relationship 2.0, Inc. via a joint marketing agreement which is expected to produce revenues of 1.5 million dollars annually for

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) This alignment provides the clients of Relationship 2.0 access to shopping with YSO's over 4,000 retailers and National Brands as a benefit of their LIVING 2.0 SAVE financial wellness benefits bundle.

The cash-back program is an innovative technology platform that has leveraged everyday online purchases and built a business model around cash-back shopping. When employees, customers, members, or donors make purchases with online merchants, a pool of money generated is not being accessed or utilized today.

This YSO technology gives organizations access to this cash with the flexibility to deliver it to their end-users in many different ways. In addition, this cash can be converted into YSO cryptocurrency, utilizing bitcoin or our universal reward programs with any of our participating merchants.

The benefits program is unique and successful. It doesn't change the end-users behavior like the discount programs in the marketplace today (ie: motivano/next jump). The end-user doesn't lose any of the benefits they currently enjoy today, like credit card points or coupons, which is key in generating great participation. This program is not a discount program but a great enhancement to what the consumer is already doing today, shopping online with the retailers they already know, love, and trust.

"Our program opens the door for more benefits and savings for our members in that cash-back, cryptocurrency, savings, and rewards are a perfect fit with our program. YSO adds terrific value to consumers, merchants, and enterprises. As far as the company knows, there are no other discounts or reward sites currently offering savings and cryptocurrency as a reward utilizing coupons in the manner that YSO does." said Joe Candito, President of Pennexx.

About CFoods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

About Relationship 2.0, Inc.

Relationship 2.0 develops and markets digital, self-care behavioral and mental health and wellness programs along with lifestyle enhancement benefits to B2B and B2B2C markets through their broker resellers. The Company developed and released CoupleWise, the first self-help program for couples in 2017, in 2019 they developed LIVING 2.0-a customizable suite of financial, physical, and behavioral health and wellness benefits bundles, and in 2021 they released Get Paid To Exercise, a fitness mobile app that pays users for every calorie they burn, with commitments to launch to over 50 million users through companies, associations, unions, nonprofits, and affinity groups.

