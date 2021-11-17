- (PLX AI) - SimCorp CFO Michael Rosenvold sells 1,270 shares for a total of DKK 997,000.
|SimCorp CFO Sells Shares for Almost DKK 1 Million
|(PLX AI) - SimCorp CFO Michael Rosenvold sells 1,270 shares for a total of DKK 997,000.
|SimCorp A/S - Share buyback program completed
|SimCorp A/S - Announcement of Managers' Transactions
|SimCorp Shares Fall 2% as Nordea Reiterates Sell Recommendation
|(PLX AI) - SimCorp shares fell 2% in early trading in Copenhagen as Nordea reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock.• SimCorp's Q3 report was a disappointment on almost all lines, Nordea said•...
|SimCorp A/S - Share buyback program
|SIMCORP A/S
|103,90
|+0,48 %