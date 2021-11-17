SmartCone Technologies is collaborating with Disney to create critical process validation procedures with artificial intelligence and sensor technology.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - SmartCone Technologies, Canada's leader in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions announces a license agreement that integrates proprietary Disney technology into SmartCone's technology eco system to create multiple critical process validation systems. Developed in collaboration with Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, this technology will push forward a more connected experience to ensure the highest level of safety at Disney Parks and beyond.

"Working with Disney is a dream come true. They recognize SmartCone's ecosystem has the ability to solve multiple use cases and are collaborating with us on a handful of projects already, which is very exciting and rewarding," said Jason Lee, CEO of SmartCone.

By integrating Disney's world class safety practices with SmartCone's advanced technology solutions, a system is being created to integrate various sensors to guide users through critical processes, with visual and audible validation along the way. For example, using artificial intelligence, the system can ensure all steps of any desired process are met according to the company's standards. In the event there is a discrepancy, the system can recognize and communicate any issue via visual and audio alerting both directly to an employee or customer so they can correct the issue. Basically, creating a "virtual guide" with an extra set of eyes. All events can be documented automatically for digital record keeping.

"We have made a commitment of sharing our safety best practices and solutions with other industries and are pleased to be able to work with SmartCone to collaborate in ways to bring safety solutions to both our Disney Parks and other industries," said Greg Hale, Chief Safety Officer and Vice President of Worldwide Safety and Assurance Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

About SmartCone

SmartCone Technologies Inc. (SCTI) is a unique data sensory company that commercializes new Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies powering a wide array of sensors, edge computing, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence (AI). TheSmartCone solutions have been used most recently in "Return to Work" solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as securing dangerous work sites, controlling bicycle lane traffic, managing vehicle fleets, smart warehouses, crowd control, and more. Visit us at www.thesmartcone.com.

