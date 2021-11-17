SimplyBook.me, launches a competing solution in the meeting space, SimplyMeet.me with an extensive Free plan for individuals.

SimplyBook.me has launched SimplyMeet.me, providing an alternative to the well-known scheduling service currently available from the same company, ensuring that users can get the right scheduling solution for their needs. Although SimplyBook.me is a highly flexible and extensive solution and can service the meeting scheduling market, some users wanted and needed a more straightforward solution to solve their meeting scheduling needs.

SimplyMeet.me is an efficient solution for meeting scheduling. It allows anyone to connect their personal and work calendars easily and lets people effortlessly schedule one-on-one and team meetings. It's the ideal solution for any type of meeting and large companies with significant internal conference requirements from HR to Sales and Marketing. (Photo: SimplyMeet.me)

Ingvar Gudmundsson Founder of SimplyBook.me

"We @SimplyBook.me are signing up between 10-15,000 new companies every month, but we noticed that many of them were indeed searching for a simple solution for meeting scheduling. We now want to address this issue and offer an extremely easy to set-up meeting scheduler at an excellent price. We are confident that many of the users trying our solution are actually looking for SimplyMeet.me, which we can now offer them."

Understanding that SimplyBook.me is not the perfect option for servicing the more simplistic meeting appointment market, the team decided to launch a simpler solution to cater to those needs. Building a new solution from scratch was not a good option, and after scouring the market for opportunities, SimplyBook.me acquired the CalDav based Harmonizely solution which was already a proven solution with thousands of clients.

Ingvar Gudmundsson Founder of SimplyBook.me

"The Harmonizely brand name was considered as a drawback on the future evolution of the product and not in line with SimplyBook.me brand. So we are launching the new solution as SimplyMeet.me, a brand that fits well into the "Simply[ ].me" family. "

SimplyMeet.me is available as an efficient solution for meeting scheduling, primarily targeted at teams looking for a simple solution that can be quickly implemented. It's the ideal tool for larger companies as it suits well for HR, Sales and Marketing teams which need to schedule their meetings. Single entrepreneurs can use the solution in a FREE forever mode while teams pay a modest fee.

SimplyMeet.me allows users to easily connect their personal and work calendars and lets people effortlessly schedule one-on-one and team meetings. Integration with multiple external calendars and the specific compatibility with CalDAV calendars makes SimplyMeet.me highly flexible for use with a broad array of calendars. Additionally, the number of video calling platforms that integrate seamlessly with the meeting scheduler makes it an ideal candidate for remote consultations and collaborations. It is an essential tool for those who want to schedule their time efficiently and want something simple, easy to use, and clean looking.

Rut Steinsen CEO of SimplyBook.me ltd

"While some in the team initially thought it could be risky to offer a competing solution at a lower price and that this could cause us to cannibalise our existing users, we are now all fully aligned and excited about the launch of SimplyMeet.me. We are convinced that by offering both SimplyBook.me and SimplyMeet.me, a large portion of our new users will find the right solution for their needs, which in the end is mutually beneficial."

The final results on whether the new SimplyMeet.me solution will cater to a part of the SimplyBook.me users are yet to come.

SimplyBook.me Ltd. is a global ISO 27001 certified company with offices in 5 countries. They have a clear mission to bring people and service businesses together by helping them book services online no matter where they are when they need it or which service they want.

SimplyBook.me is an outstanding online scheduling solution for small and medium-sized businesses of all types. Providing high-quality booking services for tens of thousands of companies worldwide, helping them grow and prosper. Our reputable and secure scheduling system is designed to make bookings easy and comfortable for our users and their clients!

