Toyota of Cedar Park Home Town Hero Nominations

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Toyota of Cedar Park:

TOYOTA OF CEDAR PARK HOMETOWN HERO NOMINATION

November 15th - December 10th

Awarding ONE Hometown Hero a brand new 2022 Toyota Tundra!

Leander, TX Toyota of Cedar Park is committed to serving our community and will be awarding one Hometown Hero an all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra lease based on video nominations from the public.

Toyota of Cedar Park knows there are many teachers, nurses, doctors, police officers, social workers and other Hometown Heroes who have helped bring the community together and overcome the recent struggles over the past few years. Our Hometown Hero nomination seeks to honor, award, and extend our thanks to one public servant who has gone above and beyond to serve our community.

During the nomination period, record up to a 2-minute video about who has inspired you and why they deserve to drive an all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra!

To enter, submit your video from November 15, 2021-December 10, 2021, using the following link on Toyota of Cedar Park's website: https://www.toyotaofcedarpark.com/2022-tundra-contest/

After nominations are received, Toyota of Cedar Park will select one Hometown Hero and honor them with a two-year, expense-free lease on an all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra fully paid for by Toyota of Cedar Park. So be creative with your video submissions! We can't wait to hear from you.

"SEE THE ALL-NEW TOTALLY REDESIGNED 2022 TOYOTA TUNDRA AT TOYOTA OF CEDAR PARK"

Contact Toyota of Cedar Park's Rachelle Grossman at rachelleg@toyotaofcedarpark.com or Philip Escamilla at philipe@toyotacedarpark.com for more details.

