Mittwoch, 17.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Übernahme perfekt! Bryan-Adams-Company vor Markenlaunch
CNH Industrial N.V.: Gabriella Porcelli named General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer of new Iveco Group


London, November 17, 2021

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announces a key appointment to the future Senior Leadership Team of Iveco Group, which is expected to begin independent operations in early 2022.

Effective January 1, 2022, Gabriella Porcelli will join the Company and will serve as General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer of Iveco Group once the spin-off from CNH Industrial is achieved. She will be a member of the future Company's Senior Leadership Team (SLT) and serve as Secretary of the Board.

Ms. Porcelli has over 25 years' experience as a corporate lawyer, with a strong focus on corporate governance, compliance, IP & antitrust law, and corporate crimes. She has been General Counsel & WW IP, Ethics, Compliance & Public Affairs Director at Fendi (LVMH Group) since May 2019, after having served as Senior Counsel at Philip Morris International for more than nine years and as General Counsel for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, a multi-billion-euro gas infrastructure project involving four different countries. Prior to that, she held senior in-house roles at ENI and Pfizer. She also served as Vice President of Valore D, an Italian association that promotes gender equality and inclusion in companies and is currently an Independent Director at Terna, the Italian electricity Transmission System Operator.

"With Gabriella, Iveco Group is adding a very experienced and reputable colleague in the legal and compliance fields, who will ensure that our operations are conducted at all times according to the highest ethical and professional standards, protecting our brands, businesses and intellectual properties. I am very pleased that Gabriella will join us and become a member of our Senior Leadership Team, also contributing her drive and passion for diversity and inclusion," commented Gerrit Marx, designated Chief Executive Officer of Iveco Group.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe


Media contact:
Rebecca Fabian

Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial
Tel: +1 312 515 2249

Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachment

  • 20211117_PR_CNH_Industrial_GCCCO_Iveco Group (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6a84a3f2-a8c8-4c81-92ef-2f827874ea48)

