Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom's CEO to present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Millicom's CEOto present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Luxembourg, November 16, 2021 - Millicomannounces that its Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, on Thursday, November 18 at approximately 7:15 pm.
About Millicom
