Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Übernahme perfekt! Bryan-Adams-Company vor Markenlaunch
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.11.2021 | 17:05
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

E-Gift Cards Provider GiftChill Adds Vouchers of the E-Commerce Giant

This listing gives customers more cryptocurrency buying power, giving access to millions of online products. Customers will be able to transfer their Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, USDC and Dogecoin into gift cards that are redeemable through Amazon. This step is beneficial to two main parties: GiftChill, and cryptocurrency holders.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021allows cryptocurrency holders to purchase gift cardsfrom different retailers. This can be an important transaction for businesses that do not yet accept cryptocurrencies. This platform gives purchasing power that cryptocurrency does not currently have, the purchasing power they deserve. By listing Amazon E-Gift Cards, GiftChill is able to create a monumental gain for crypto holders. Amazon does not yet accept cryptocurrency as a valid form of payment, leaving investors out of the largest e-commerce platform in the world. This step will build the bridge between two of the largest communities yet.

If a crypto enthusiast is holding currency in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, USDC or Dogecoin, they will be able to convert their currency into a digital gift card without placing any personal information on the GiftChill website. All gift cards have verified legitimacy and are sent via email, so the customer does not have to wait for a hard copy in the mail. Any additional information that may be needed, such as a pin or expiration date, will be included in the email, so customers do not have to worry about that information being lost or unincluded. With this voucher listing on GiftChill, a historical event is underway that includes the first-ever availability of cryptocurrency purchases on Amazon's website. Customers will now have access to everything from groceries, electronics, and music to clothing, household items, and furniture. The future starts now, where cryptocurrency enthusiasts are able to purchase anything with their investments through GiftChill, which is trusted globally.

GiftChill can be reached on Support@giftchill.co.uk

Related Images






Image 1: giftchill adds amazon gift cards


shopping by crypto



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • giftchill adds amazon gift cards (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/89c39625-d994-4c86-ab98-e8c998b90358)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.