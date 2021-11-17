Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Skin & Laser Dermatology Center Now Offers Venus Viva Treatments

McLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center of McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia are pleased to offer Venus Viva treatments, which improve photo damaged skin, lines and wrinkles, as well as acne and traumatic scars.

Uneven skin texture is a cause of concern for many people, young and older, male and female. Scars, wrinkles, enlarged pores, deep lines, and stretch marks can affect all types of individuals and skin phenotypes. Skin and Laser Dermatology Center offers Venus Viva to address these concerns. Over a series of treatment sessions using this leading edge, non-invasive, cosmetic procedure, signs of skin damage can be reduced and the skin's texture and appearance improved regardless of the skin tone or the color of the skin.

VenusViva operates by delivering heat through tiny pins (through NanoFractional Radio Frequency) into the surface of the skin, which creates micro-dermal wounds that are then naturally healed by the body. Microneedling repairs visible signs of skin damage with minimal discomfort and downtime. Patients often notice a smoother, more radiant, and healthier-looking complexion over time. In addition, there is significant improvement in many acne patients.

Call to schedule a consultation with Dr. Amir Bajoghli of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center at either of his Virginia offices:

McLean:

1359 Beverly Rd., 2nd Floor

McLean, VA 22101

(703) 893-1114

Woodbridge:

2200 Opitz Blvd., Suite 100

Woodbridge, VA 22191

(703) 492-4140

SOURCE: Skin and Laser Dermatology Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/673278/Skin-Laser-Dermatology-Center-Now-Offers-Venus-Viva-Treatments